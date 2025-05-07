Latest Tech News Tech Tech News LG unveils stretchable car display that transforms into buttons: Know how it works

LG unveils stretchable car display that transforms into buttons: Know how it works

LG has revealed a new car display that stretches, transforms into buttons, and reshapes how drivers and passengers interact with in-car screens.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 07 2025, 11:14 IST
LG revealed a shape-shifting car display that transforms into buttons at SID Display Week 2025. (LG)

The future of automotive displays took a leap forward at the ongoing SID Display Week 2025 in San Jose, California, where LG unveiled an innovative stretchable display designed specifically for the automotive industry. This new display, featured under the theme “Driving the Future,” marks a significant advancement in how we interact with screens in vehicles, which blends futuristic technology with practicality.

A Display That Transforms with a Touch

LG's stretchable automotive display, mounted on the vehicle's centre fascia, can expand by up to 50 percent without compromising its resolution or colour quality. It maintains 100 ppi and full RGB quality, making it both large and immersive. What sets it apart from traditional displays is its ability to morph from a flat surface into a tactile interface with physical buttons. This flexibility allows users to seamlessly switch from a minimal design to one that provides real-world usability with the convenience of physical controls.

This new display technology from LG could eliminate the need for separate screens and buttons in vehicles, merging both elements into a single, dynamic unit. With a simple touch, the display transforms, enabling users to interact with it more easily, even while driving.

More Features for Safety and Entertainment

In addition to this stretchable display, LG is also working on a privacy mode feature, allowing front passengers to watch videos or use apps without distracting the driver. This mode ensures safety by keeping content out of the driver's view.

LG also showcased a 57-inch Pillar-to-Pillar OLED screen, the largest of its kind, which stretches across the entire dashboard. The company confirmed it has already provided a 40-inch version of this display to automakers. Furthermore, LG is developing an 18-inch Slidable OLED display for rear-seat entertainment, retracting into the ceiling when not in use, and designed to perform in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius. The new concepts point to a future where displays serve both aesthetic and functional purposes inside vehicles.

First Published Date: 07 May, 11:14 IST
