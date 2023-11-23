Icon
LinkedIn AI job descriptions can streamline hiring process; know how it works

LinkedIn AI job descriptions can streamline hiring process; know how it works

LinkedIn AI Job Descriptions feature uses basic information provided by recruiters to draft job descriptions, while also allowing them to add desired skills from their network connections.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 16:35 IST
Check out the new LinkedIn AI Job Descriptions and how they can help you
Check out the new LinkedIn AI Job Descriptions and how they can help you (Pixabay)

The artificial intelligence (AI) wave has swept the world by storm, and big tech companies are incorporating this technology into their suite of products. LinkedIn, the renowned professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, also has its suite of AI features that can, not only help candidates find jobs but also aid recruiters and employers in finding the right fit. Some of its popular AI features include AI-powered Profile Builder which can help you build your LinkedIn profile. LinkedIn Recruiter also has several AI tools, such as AI-enhanced Job Descriptions, which can swiftly produce job descriptions based on a few details. Know all about the new LinkedIn AI Job Descriptions:

LinkedIn AI Job Descriptions

At present, recruiters on LinkedIn post job descriptions with a multitude of details such as role, role type, required experience, company size, as well as the skills required for the offered position. Along with it, a full job description is provided which expands upon these details. This is where the new AI-enhanced job description feature on LinkedIn comes in.

To create LinkedIn AI Job Descriptions using this feature, recruiters need to provide basic information about the role such as job title, company name, workplace type, job type, and location. The AI will work its magic and draft a job description for the position. Moreover, LinkedIn also offers the option to select a person in the recruiter's network whose skills they want their potential employee to have and add those to the job description.

So how does this work? LinkedIn states, “We leverage the data that our customers have chosen to share with us that is already inputted into our platform and then we use AI to help format and create all the elements of a great job description.”

Other AI features

There are a handful of other AI features on LinkedIn that can help users grow their network. LinkedIn's AI-powered Profile Building tool analyzes all the information already on your profile and identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight in your About and Headline sections, helping your profile stand out. LinkedIn Recruiter now has AI-assisted messages that can help users create personalized messages, allowing recruiters to save time, increase candidate engagement, and build meaningful connections.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 16:35 IST
