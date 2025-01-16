Latest Tech News Tech Tech News LinkedIn launches AI-powered ‘Job Match’ to help users find roles suited to their skills

LinkedIn launches AI-powered ‘Job Match’ to help users find roles suited to their skills

LinkedIn has launched a new AI-powered Job Match feature to help job seekers find more relevant roles by analysing their skills, saving time and improving application success.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 17:48 IST
Icon
LinkedIn revolutionizes job search experience with AI-powered chatbot
LinkedIn Job Match feature
1/5 1. LinkedIn's AI Chatbot for Job Seekers:LinkedIn has launched an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's technology, designed to assist job seekers in navigating the employment landscape. Employing generative AI technology, the chatbot provides tailored advice and insights, accessible under the job listings tab and identified by a sparkle emoji.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Personalized Job Guidance:Users can interact with the chatbot to receive personalized guidance regarding job suitability, responsibilities, benefits, and company culture. By leveraging company profiles and available data, the AI chatbot offers concise, bulleted information to aid users in their job search journey.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Addressing Job Hunting Challenges:LinkedIn's introduction of the AI chatbot addresses the challenges inherent in the job hunting process. Rohan Rajiv, a LinkedIn product management director, describes job hunting as akin to scaling an opaque wall, where individuals lack visibility into potential opportunities and workplace dynamics.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 4. Expansion of AI Features:This AI chatbot represents one of several AI-driven features introduced by LinkedIn in recent months. Another notable feature, exclusive to LinkedIn Premium users, streamlines communication by utilizing AI to draft personalized messages based on user and recipient profiles, facilitating smoother networking and interaction.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. Enhanced Networking Capabilities:LinkedIn's AI advancements extend beyond job search assistance to enhance networking capabilities. Through AI-driven messaging tools, users can seamlessly introduce themselves or inquire about others' professional backgrounds, leveraging profile data to craft engaging and relevant communications.  (unsplash)
LinkedIn Job Match feature
icon View all Images
LinkedIn has introduced an AI-powered ‘Job Match’ feature to connect job seekers with roles matching their skills. (unsplash)

LinkedIn has introduced an AI-driven feature called Job Match to streamline the job search process. Many job seekers experience frustration when applying to multiple roles but receive little to no response. The lack of closure often arises from companies receiving a high volume of applications, many of which do not align with the job requirements. LinkedIn aims to address this issue with its new AI-powered tool, Job Match, designed to help candidates connect with roles that fit their skills and experience.

How the Job Match Feature Works

Job Match works by assessing an applicant's professional experience and comparing it to the job's qualifications. Unlike traditional systems that rely on keyword matching, this feature analyses a more comprehensive profile to determine compatibility with the job. If the AI finds a strong match, it encourages users to apply for the position. For roles that are not a good fit, the feature suggests other openings that may be better aligned with the applicant's qualifications.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Android prevented Microsoft from stopping mobile innovation, says co-founder, reacting to Bill Gates' 'greatest mistake'

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The feature also provides a summary of how well a user's profile matches each job listing. This gives job seekers a clearer understanding of their fit for the role, saving time by allowing them to focus on opportunities they are qualified for. LinkedIn Premium members will receive more detailed insights into how closely their profile aligns with specific roles.

Also read: GenAI to transform 38 million jobs in India by 2030, boost productivity: EY Report

In addition to Job Match, LinkedIn has highlighted the most in-demand job roles in India, based on growth trends over the past three years. Some of the roles gaining traction include:

  1. Aircraft Maintenance Engineers – Responsible for maintaining and repairing aircraft, with high demand in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.
  2. Robotics Technicians – Skilled in building and maintaining robotic systems, with expertise in Arduino, IoT, and Python.
  3. Closing Managers in Real Estate – These professionals handle client interactions and deal closures in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Also read: Meta to lay off 5% of staff due to performance concerns, plans to hire replacements

  1. BIM Technicians – Focused on creating digital models for construction projects in civil engineering.
  2. Sustainability Analysts – Help companies implement data-driven strategies to reduce their environmental impact.

Other growing roles are Behavioral Therapists, Travel Specialists, Mechanical Engineers, Food and Beverage Managers, and Influencer Marketing Specialists, reflecting the diverse opportunities across sectors.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 17:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console
Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets