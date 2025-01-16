LinkedIn launches AI-powered ‘Job Match’ to help users find roles suited to their skills

LinkedIn has introduced an AI-driven feature called Job Match to streamline the job search process. Many job seekers experience frustration when applying to multiple roles but receive little to no response. The lack of closure often arises from companies receiving a high volume of applications, many of which do not align with the job requirements. LinkedIn aims to address this issue with its new AI-powered tool, Job Match, designed to help candidates connect with roles that fit their skills and experience.

How the Job Match Feature Works

Job Match works by assessing an applicant's professional experience and comparing it to the job's qualifications. Unlike traditional systems that rely on keyword matching, this feature analyses a more comprehensive profile to determine compatibility with the job. If the AI finds a strong match, it encourages users to apply for the position. For roles that are not a good fit, the feature suggests other openings that may be better aligned with the applicant's qualifications.

Also read: Android prevented Microsoft from stopping mobile innovation, says co-founder, reacting to Bill Gates' 'greatest mistake'

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The feature also provides a summary of how well a user's profile matches each job listing. This gives job seekers a clearer understanding of their fit for the role, saving time by allowing them to focus on opportunities they are qualified for. LinkedIn Premium members will receive more detailed insights into how closely their profile aligns with specific roles.

Also read: GenAI to transform 38 million jobs in India by 2030, boost productivity: EY Report

In addition to Job Match, LinkedIn has highlighted the most in-demand job roles in India, based on growth trends over the past three years. Some of the roles gaining traction include:

Aircraft Maintenance Engineers – Responsible for maintaining and repairing aircraft, with high demand in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. Robotics Technicians – Skilled in building and maintaining robotic systems, with expertise in Arduino, IoT, and Python. Closing Managers in Real Estate – These professionals handle client interactions and deal closures in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Also read: Meta to lay off 5% of staff due to performance concerns, plans to hire replacements

BIM Technicians – Focused on creating digital models for construction projects in civil engineering. Sustainability Analysts – Help companies implement data-driven strategies to reduce their environmental impact.

Other growing roles are Behavioral Therapists, Travel Specialists, Mechanical Engineers, Food and Beverage Managers, and Influencer Marketing Specialists, reflecting the diverse opportunities across sectors.