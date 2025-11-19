Logitech introduces Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard in India

Logitech has launched a new wireless keyboard technology that does not require any wired charging. Yes, the new Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard runs on light, both sunlight and any artificial light, to boost power. This keyboard uses Logi LightCharge technology, enabling users to use the device hassle-free and stress-free since it does not require wired charging, which takes quite a few hours to power up the keyboard. In addition, the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard has customisable features, a sustainable design, and many attractive features.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard: Specs and features

The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard is built with 70% certified post-consumer recycled plastic and features a rechargeable battery that can last up to 10 years. The keyboard is powered by Logi LightCharge technology for cable-free use. It has a minimalist design, but claims to provide a laptop-style feel with scissor-switch keys and a full-size layout.

The Logitech keyboard also offers multi-device and multi-OS compatibility, providing seamless usage across operating systems. With the Easy Switch key, users can switch between up to three connected devices. In addition, the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard can also be customised via the Logi Options+ app. Logitech said users can activate “Smart Actions to automate common tasks, or use the AI Launch Key to instantly access preferred tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT.”

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard: Price and availability in India

The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard is priced at Rs. 12,295 in India. It comes in a single Graphite colour option. Buyers can get their hands on the keyboards via Amazon or the Logitech India website.