Icon
Home Tech News Looking for Copy.ai alternatives? From Rytr, Writesonic to Anyword, check these best AI tools out

Looking for Copy.ai alternatives? From Rytr, Writesonic to Anyword, check these best AI tools out

If Copy.ai doesn’t suit your long-form content creation needs, then you can look at its alternatives which promise to fulfil the same purpose of automated content creation. Know 5 Copy.ai alternatives including Jasper, Rytr, Writesonic to Anyword.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 12:52 IST
Icon
Boost your productivity with this AI-powered time and task management app! Check out TimeHero
Content creation
1/6 1. Efficient Task Management: TimeHero, an AI-powered app, streamlines task management by allowing users to create, prioritize, and organize tasks with set deadlines. This comprehensive time management platform also facilitates easy communication by enabling users to add comments, notes, and attachments to tasks. 
image caption
2/6 2. Time Tracking for Insightful Productivity: The app includes a time tracking feature, providing users with a clear understanding of how they allocate their time. This insight empowers users to identify areas for improvement and optimize their workflow.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Automated Planning with AI: Leveraging its AI capabilities, TimeHero dynamically plans and schedules tasks based on urgency and importance. It adapts instantly to changes in events, task completion, or shifting priorities, ensuring a responsive and adaptive approach to task management.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Natural Language Processing for Speedy Entries: Integrated with a natural language processing algorithm, TimeHero allows users to swiftly complete recurring tasks through quick and easy text entries. This feature enhances user efficiency, making task completion a seamless process.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Integration with Popular Tools: TimeHero enhances user convenience by seamlessly integrating with various tools such as Google Calendar, Trello, Asana, Zapier, and more. This eliminates the need to switch between different applications, providing a cohesive experience within users' preferred platforms.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Flexible Subscription Plans with Free Trial: TimeHero operates on a subscription model, offering a 7-day free trial for users to explore its capabilities. The basic plan starts at $4.60 per month, while the premium version, with advanced features, is priced at $22 per month. This affordability ensures accessibility for users seeking effective time and task management solutions.  (unsplash)
Content creation
icon View all Images
Writesonic is a good Copy.ai alternative. Check out other options too. (Unsplash)

In the last few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has grown by leaps and bounds. New AI tools have also surfaced, that make light work of tasks like image generation, and copywriting. One such AI-powered tool that aims to automate your social media content creation, AI marketing and ad copy is Copy.ai. However, if this tool doesn't suit your needs, then you can look at its alternatives which promise to fulfil the same purpose of AI-powered tool automated content creation. Know 5 Copy.ai alternatives including Rytr, Writesonic, Anyword, and more.

1. Rytr

Rytr is an AI-powered writing platform that stands out with its amazing capabilities. It provides copywriting frameworks, blog writing templates, and use cases for creating product descriptions. With Rytr, your writing experience will never be the same again. Utilising AI technology, Rytr enables users to generate high-quality content quickly and easily. It caters to diverse industries, including marketing and eCommerce. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both experienced writers and those new to AI writing. Rytr also offers Rytr Chat, allowing human writers to utilise prompt-based commands and seamlessly integrate specific content into their writing.

2. Jasper.ai

Jasper.ai, formerly known as Jarvis.ai, is another highly popular AI writing platform. It boasts powerful tools for writing long-format content, SEO content, blog posts, and sales emails. Jasper not only provides exceptional AI solutions but also offers training, courses, and conferences that attract a dedicated following. Designed for extensive writing operations, Jasper.ai generates high-quality content and offers a range of tools that enhance the overall writing experience.

3. Copysmith.ai

Unlike Jasper.ai and Rytr which have a wide variety of use cases, Copysmith.ai is specially designed for e-commerce organizations. It can not only create short and long-form content but also highlight product descriptions. This AI tool has integration with various other tools such as Microsoft Word, Google Ads, Zapier, FAZE SEO Checker, and even e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce. With its set of collaborative tools, users can tag other team members to run copies by them, work together on projects and share content in formats such as TXT, PDF, CSV, DOCX, and more. Copysmith.ai supports content creation in over 60 languages, making sure that language does not become a barrier when it comes to AI content creation.

4. Writesonic

Another AI tool that can help you generate short and long-form content is Writesonic. It uses GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 to accomplish this. Consequently, Writesonic can be used to produce a wide variety of content including product descriptions, SEO-friendly posts, blogs, ads, marketing copies, and social media content. This AI tool also features a plagiarism checker as well as a chatbot creator called Botsonic. Using Writesonic's tools, users can paraphrase content, summarize or expand it, and make it more concise. It is integrated with Photosonic, meaning you can also generate images and use them for your social media and marketing campaigns!

5. Anyword

Anyword leverages Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to generate content. It specializes in creating content for landing pages, SEO posts, and marketing campaigns, helping marketers achieve their objectives and reach their desired audience. It gets a blog wizard that accepts prompts and can generate a blog outline and title instantly. You can also add details about your organization using the Brand Voice feature. Anyword supports over 100 AI writing tools, 200 data-driven copywriting tools, and over 30 languages.

Also read other top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year. Know how to protect yourself here.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 12:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon