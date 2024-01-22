Looking for Copy.ai alternatives? From Rytr, Writesonic to Anyword, check these best AI tools out

In the last few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has grown by leaps and bounds. New AI tools have also surfaced, that make light work of tasks like image generation, and copywriting. One such AI-powered tool that aims to automate your social media content creation, AI marketing and ad copy is Copy.ai. However, if this tool doesn't suit your needs, then you can look at its alternatives which promise to fulfil the same purpose of AI-powered tool automated content creation. Know 5 Copy.ai alternatives including Rytr, Writesonic, Anyword, and more.

1. Rytr

Rytr is an AI-powered writing platform that stands out with its amazing capabilities. It provides copywriting frameworks, blog writing templates, and use cases for creating product descriptions. With Rytr, your writing experience will never be the same again. Utilising AI technology, Rytr enables users to generate high-quality content quickly and easily. It caters to diverse industries, including marketing and eCommerce. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both experienced writers and those new to AI writing. Rytr also offers Rytr Chat, allowing human writers to utilise prompt-based commands and seamlessly integrate specific content into their writing.

2. Jasper.ai

Jasper.ai, formerly known as Jarvis.ai, is another highly popular AI writing platform. It boasts powerful tools for writing long-format content, SEO content, blog posts, and sales emails. Jasper not only provides exceptional AI solutions but also offers training, courses, and conferences that attract a dedicated following. Designed for extensive writing operations, Jasper.ai generates high-quality content and offers a range of tools that enhance the overall writing experience.

3. Copysmith.ai

Unlike Jasper.ai and Rytr which have a wide variety of use cases, Copysmith.ai is specially designed for e-commerce organizations. It can not only create short and long-form content but also highlight product descriptions. This AI tool has integration with various other tools such as Microsoft Word, Google Ads, Zapier, FAZE SEO Checker, and even e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce. With its set of collaborative tools, users can tag other team members to run copies by them, work together on projects and share content in formats such as TXT, PDF, CSV, DOCX, and more. Copysmith.ai supports content creation in over 60 languages, making sure that language does not become a barrier when it comes to AI content creation.

4. Writesonic

Another AI tool that can help you generate short and long-form content is Writesonic. It uses GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 to accomplish this. Consequently, Writesonic can be used to produce a wide variety of content including product descriptions, SEO-friendly posts, blogs, ads, marketing copies, and social media content. This AI tool also features a plagiarism checker as well as a chatbot creator called Botsonic. Using Writesonic's tools, users can paraphrase content, summarize or expand it, and make it more concise. It is integrated with Photosonic, meaning you can also generate images and use them for your social media and marketing campaigns!

5. Anyword

Anyword leverages Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to generate content. It specializes in creating content for landing pages, SEO posts, and marketing campaigns, helping marketers achieve their objectives and reach their desired audience. It gets a blog wizard that accepts prompts and can generate a blog outline and title instantly. You can also add details about your organization using the Brand Voice feature. Anyword supports over 100 AI writing tools, 200 data-driven copywriting tools, and over 30 languages.

