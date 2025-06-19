Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Love robots? 5 shows where humanoid robots are unexpected heroes

Love robots? 5 shows where humanoid robots are unexpected heroes

Humanoid robots aren’t just background characters anymore - they’re leading the charge and saving the day in some of TV’s most exciting recent shows. From guardians to rebels, these mechanical heroes prove sometimes the most human acts come from machines.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 19 2025, 18:30 IST
Humanoid robots take centre stage as heroes in today’s top shows, challenging what it means to save the day.
Humanoid robots take centre stage as heroes in today’s top shows, challenging what it means to save the day. (Unsplash)

Every time a robot dies on your favourite show, it stings almost as much as losing a beloved human character. Why is that? Maybe it's because, in most stories, humanoid robots are built to serve us - and for the most part, they do. Until, of course, they break the mould. But let's skip the tales of malfunctioning machines and rogue AIs for now. Today, we're here to celebrate the good ones: the humanoid robots who don't just follow orders, but step up, save the day, and sometimes even steal the show.

Westworld

Forget everything you thought you knew about theme park attractions. In Westworld, the “hosts” - those eerily lifelike humanoid robots - start out as background players, but it doesn't take long before they're rewriting the script. Dolores and Maeve, in particular, refuse to stick to their programming. Maeve's daring rescues and Dolores's rebellion turn them into the show's most compelling heroes. By the end, it's clear that the robots aren't just part of the story, they're driving it.

Raised By Wolves

If you think parenting is tough, try doing it on a hostile alien planet. Raised by Wolves gives us Mother and Father, two androids tasked with raising human children after Earth's collapse. Mother isn't just nurturing, she's a force of nature, defending her family from threats both human and extraterrestrial. When danger looms, it's usually the humanoid robots who step in, proving that sometimes the best guardians aren't made of flesh and blood.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Better Than Us

What happens when a robot's sense of loyalty goes beyond its code? In Better Than Us, Arisa is a next-gen humanoid robot who becomes fiercely protective of a young girl and her family. She bends the rules, outsmarts her pursuers, and puts herself on the line - again and again. Arisa's actions blur the line between programmed obedience and genuine care, and more than once, she's the reason her family makes it out alive.

Star Wars: Andor

The Star Wars universe has always loved its droids, but Andor gives us B2EMO - a droid with a heart (and a little bit of attitude). B2EMO is the friend who never bails, the one who helps you out of a jam and stands by you when things get rough. He might not be the biggest or flashiest robot in the galaxy, but when it matters, he's the one you want in your corner.

Love, Death & Robots

If variety is your thing, Love, Death & Robots is a goldmine. This animated anthology throws humanoid robots into every imaginable scenario: saving humans, rescuing each other, or just trying to survive. Whether they're bumbling explorers or unlikely saviors, these robots prove that heroism isn't about what you're made of - it's about what you do when it counts.

So next time you find yourself getting a little misty-eyed over a robot's sacrifice, remember: in today's best sci-fi, the humanoid robots aren't just serving humans, they're saving them, too.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 18:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets