Love robots? 5 shows where humanoid robots are unexpected heroes

Every time a robot dies on your favourite show, it stings almost as much as losing a beloved human character. Why is that? Maybe it's because, in most stories, humanoid robots are built to serve us - and for the most part, they do. Until, of course, they break the mould. But let's skip the tales of malfunctioning machines and rogue AIs for now. Today, we're here to celebrate the good ones: the humanoid robots who don't just follow orders, but step up, save the day, and sometimes even steal the show.

Westworld

Forget everything you thought you knew about theme park attractions. In Westworld, the “hosts” - those eerily lifelike humanoid robots - start out as background players, but it doesn't take long before they're rewriting the script. Dolores and Maeve, in particular, refuse to stick to their programming. Maeve's daring rescues and Dolores's rebellion turn them into the show's most compelling heroes. By the end, it's clear that the robots aren't just part of the story, they're driving it.

Raised By Wolves

If you think parenting is tough, try doing it on a hostile alien planet. Raised by Wolves gives us Mother and Father, two androids tasked with raising human children after Earth's collapse. Mother isn't just nurturing, she's a force of nature, defending her family from threats both human and extraterrestrial. When danger looms, it's usually the humanoid robots who step in, proving that sometimes the best guardians aren't made of flesh and blood.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Better Than Us

What happens when a robot's sense of loyalty goes beyond its code? In Better Than Us, Arisa is a next-gen humanoid robot who becomes fiercely protective of a young girl and her family. She bends the rules, outsmarts her pursuers, and puts herself on the line - again and again. Arisa's actions blur the line between programmed obedience and genuine care, and more than once, she's the reason her family makes it out alive.

Star Wars: Andor

The Star Wars universe has always loved its droids, but Andor gives us B2EMO - a droid with a heart (and a little bit of attitude). B2EMO is the friend who never bails, the one who helps you out of a jam and stands by you when things get rough. He might not be the biggest or flashiest robot in the galaxy, but when it matters, he's the one you want in your corner.

Love, Death & Robots

If variety is your thing, Love, Death & Robots is a goldmine. This animated anthology throws humanoid robots into every imaginable scenario: saving humans, rescuing each other, or just trying to survive. Whether they're bumbling explorers or unlikely saviors, these robots prove that heroism isn't about what you're made of - it's about what you do when it counts.

So next time you find yourself getting a little misty-eyed over a robot's sacrifice, remember: in today's best sci-fi, the humanoid robots aren't just serving humans, they're saving them, too.