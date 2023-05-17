Home Tech News M9.6-class solar flare EXPLODES, sparks blackouts! Satellite hints at new solar storm

M9.6-class solar flare EXPLODES, sparks blackouts! Satellite hints at new solar storm

A terrifyingly powerful M9.6-class solar flare erupted on the Sun yesterday, May 16, causing radio blackouts in North America. Now, fears over another solar storm Is being expressed by astronomers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2023, 10:30 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
View all Images
Know all about the intense solar flare eruption that sparked radio blackouts in North America. (Pixabay)

After a relatively low period of solar activity, the Sun sprung back into action yesterday, May 16. A near-X-class solar flare eruption occurred on the southeastern limb of the Sun. Even as the explosion was on the horizon of the Sun and a part of it was eclipsed due to its edge, the solar flare had a major impact on the Earth. Ultraviolet radiation ionized the upper atmosphere and caused a shortwave radio blackout over North America and the northern parts of South America. And now, fears are rising over another major solar storm that could be headed toward the Earth.

As per a SpaceWeather.com report, “Earth-orbiting satellites detected an M9.6-class solar flare from a sunspot hiding behind the sun's southeastern limb. It was only percentage points away from being an X-flare. The event could herald a period of renewed solar activity as the sunspot turns toward Earth”.

Solar storm fears rise for the Earth

The radio blackout was so severe that several reports highlighted that most of the shortwave frequencies faded away when the flare erupted. This would have affected mariners, amateur radio operators, and aviators. The blackout persisted for about an hour before subsiding.

Next, the Earth must prepare for an incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) that can cause further solar storms. And even if we were lucky enough to escape that, the massive sunspot that caused the flare explosion will soon face our planet. The sunspot is crackling with solar flares and can possibly hurl multiple CME clouds towards us triggering a chain of solar storm events.

How NASA SOHO monitors the Sun

NASA's SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) is a satellite that was launched on December 2, 1995. It is a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to study the sun, its atmosphere, and its effects on the solar system. Equipped with 12 scientific instruments, such as Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT), Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI), LASCO (Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph) and others, SOHO captures images of the sun's corona, measures the velocity and magnetic fields of the sun's surface, and observes the faint corona around the Sun.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 10:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets