Magnific.ai: 5 things to know about this AI tool that can upscale your images

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the buzzword of 2023, and with 2024 now arrived, notable developments are expected this year as well. Over the last few months, we've seen several AI products emerge. From AI-powered conversational chatbots to integration of AI into legacy applications such as Microsoft Office, and Adobe Photoshop, the adoption of AI has been widespread. One of the most enticing AI apps that have surfaced is Magnific.ai, an AI-powered tool that can upscale your images! Check out 5 things to know about Magnific.ai.

Magnific.ai: 5 things to know

1. Magnific.ai is an AI-powered image upscaler and enhancer that can increase the resolution of any image. It has been developed by Javi Lopez and Emilio Nicolas.

2. According to the company, Magnific.ai is designed for a broad spectrum of users including professionals and enthusiasts in photography, graphic design, digital art, and illustration, who require high-resolution images and meticulous detail enhancements. It also serves AI artists and creators who generate images with AI and are looking to upscale them for more resolution and depth.

3. The AI tool is not free and requires a subscription. The Pro plan costs $39 a month, the Premium plan $99 a month, and the Business plan $299 a month. When you opt for an annual subscription, you get two months free.

4. Not just upscale images, but Magnific.ai can also add more details. Using the Creativity slider, users can control the level of hallucinations, as well as tweak the HDR and Resemblance.

5. Magnific.ai is easy to use courtesy of an intuitive interface, as per the tool's developers. It is designed to be accessible and user-friendly for creators of all backgrounds and skill levels. Moreover, it also features in-depth tutorials.

