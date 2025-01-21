Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Mahakumbh 2025 on OTTplay: Know where and how to watch it live

Mahakumbh 2025 on OTTplay: Know where and how to watch it live

Mahakumbh 2025 is set to be a rare spiritual celebration. Can't attend? Watch it live on OTTplay for a front-row experience from anywhere.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 21 2025, 18:32 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
Mahakumbh 2025 on OTTplay
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
Mahakumbh 2025 on OTTplay
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
Mahakumbh 2025 on OTTplay
icon View all Images
OTTplay is live-streaming Kumbh Mela 2025 so that viewers all over the world can be part of this rare spiritual event. (PTI)

Mahakumbh 2025: The Kumbh Mela, a massive spiritual gathering in India, attracts millions of people each year. In 2025, the event takes on special significance as it marks the Mahakumbh, a rare occurrence that happens once every 144 years. This unique version of the Kumbh Mela draws attention to the deep cultural and religious traditions of India, making it a major occasion for both followers and viewers around the world. For those who can't attend the event in person, there's good news: OTTplay is bringing the entire festival right to your screens.

How to Watch Mahakumbh 2025 Live on OTTplay

OTTplay will broadcast the Kumbh Mela 2025 live on Om TV. From January 13 to February 26, viewers can catch the live telecast, which will span 44 days. All you need is an OTTplay Premium subscription to access the live feed from the event. Experience the spiritual fervour of the Mela from home, without worrying about the crowds.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: US President Donald Trump wants to ‘save' TikTok, but wants the company to…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

OTTplay offers an uninterrupted live stream, showing key rituals, Shahi Snans, and cultural performances. The platform brings the Mela to your front door, offering a hassle-free way to witness the sacred event.

Where is the Kumbh Mela 2025?

The 2025 Kumbh Mela will take place in Prayagraj, at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Known for its tranquillity and deep spiritual heritage, Prayagraj serves as the perfect backdrop for this grand event, where devotees gather to witness rituals, processions, and cultural performances.

Also read: Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube sign EU pact to combat hate speech: Report

The Significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, occurring once every 144 years, amplifies the spiritual importance of the event. The ritual of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam is believed to purify sins and bring divine blessings.

Mahakumbh  2025: Spotlight on Shahi Snan

The Shahi Snan, or royal bath, is a key ritual during the Kumbh Mela. Akhadas, or orders of ascetics, participate in grand processions to the Sangam for the ritual baths. The designated dates for the Shahi Snan in 2025 include:

  • Paush Purnima: January 13
  • Makar Sankranti: January 14
  • Mauni Amavasya: January 29
  • Basant Panchami: February 3
  • Maghi Purnima: February 12
  • Maha Shivratri: February 26

Also read: Jio, Airtel, BSNL users can now access any network for 4G calls: Here's how it works

With OTTplay's live streaming option, everyone can connect to the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, no matter where they are.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 18:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City
GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets