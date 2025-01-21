Mahakumbh 2025 on OTTplay: Know where and how to watch it live

Mahakumbh 2025: The Kumbh Mela, a massive spiritual gathering in India, attracts millions of people each year. In 2025, the event takes on special significance as it marks the Mahakumbh, a rare occurrence that happens once every 144 years. This unique version of the Kumbh Mela draws attention to the deep cultural and religious traditions of India, making it a major occasion for both followers and viewers around the world. For those who can't attend the event in person, there's good news: OTTplay is bringing the entire festival right to your screens.

How to Watch Mahakumbh 2025 Live on OTTplay

OTTplay will broadcast the Kumbh Mela 2025 live on Om TV. From January 13 to February 26, viewers can catch the live telecast, which will span 44 days. All you need is an OTTplay Premium subscription to access the live feed from the event. Experience the spiritual fervour of the Mela from home, without worrying about the crowds.

OTTplay offers an uninterrupted live stream, showing key rituals, Shahi Snans, and cultural performances. The platform brings the Mela to your front door, offering a hassle-free way to witness the sacred event.

Where is the Kumbh Mela 2025?

The 2025 Kumbh Mela will take place in Prayagraj, at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Known for its tranquillity and deep spiritual heritage, Prayagraj serves as the perfect backdrop for this grand event, where devotees gather to witness rituals, processions, and cultural performances.

The Significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, occurring once every 144 years, amplifies the spiritual importance of the event. The ritual of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam is believed to purify sins and bring divine blessings.

Mahakumbh 2025: Spotlight on Shahi Snan

The Shahi Snan, or royal bath, is a key ritual during the Kumbh Mela. Akhadas, or orders of ascetics, participate in grand processions to the Sangam for the ritual baths. The designated dates for the Shahi Snan in 2025 include:

Paush Purnima: January 13

Makar Sankranti: January 14

Mauni Amavasya: January 29

Basant Panchami: February 3

Maghi Purnima: February 12

Maha Shivratri: February 26

With OTTplay's live streaming option, everyone can connect to the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, no matter where they are.