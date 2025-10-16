MakeMyTrip launches AI search to find hotels using natural language

MakeMyTrip has rolled out a new artificial intelligence-based search tool that allows users to look for hotels and homestays through natural language queries. The feature is part of the company's continued efforts to use AI for improving the travel booking process smoothly and easily.

AI Search with Smart Suggestions

The new search option enables travellers to describe what they are looking for in plain language. For instance, users can type or say phrases such as “pet-friendly hotels in Manali with a swimming pool” or “heritage stays near Jaipur forts with parking.” The AI system then interprets these queries to understand the user's intent and shows results that match their requirements.

Search results now feature contextual details, including images, AI-curated highlights from user reviews, and personalised ranking based on preferences. The platform also offers AI-generated smart suggestions for popular categories, such as “beachfront hotels in Goa” or “Ooty stays with mountain views.” Each suggestion carries descriptive tags, such as “great for families” or “private pools available,” making it easier for users to make quick decisions.

Ankit Khanna, Chief Product Officer at MakeMyTrip, said the company aims to make the travel planning experience as simple as a conversation. He explained that the AI-powered search helps users find the right stay options without depending on multiple filters. “Instead of forcing users to think like a system, we have built a system that understands how people naturally express themselves,” he said.

The new search capability is part of MakeMyTrip's broader AI innovation roadmap. It follows the recent launch of the Beta version of Myra, the company's generative AI trip planning assistant. Myra helps travellers discover destinations, make bookings, and access in-trip support through both voice and text in English and Hindi. MakeMyTrip plans to extend Myra's availability to more Indian languages in the coming months.

Through these developments, MakeMyTrip is trying to strengthen its position in India's travel technology market by using AI to make trip planning and booking more intuitive and accessible for travellers.