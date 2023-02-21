Mammoth 1500-foot asteroid dashing towards Earth; Close approach today!

NASA's definition of Near-Earth Asteroids refers to celestial bodies that orbit the Sun and approach the Earth's orbit. These asteroids can pose a danger to our planet if they collide with it, resulting in significant damage. A Potentially Hazardous Object is an asteroid that passes closer to the Earth than 8 million kilometers. This may sound like a considerable distance, but it is relatively small in astronomical terms. To prevent potential impact and damage, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies closely monitor any Potentially Hazardous Objects.

Currently, these agencies are on high alert as an asteroid is projected to approach Earth as soon as today, and it is mammoth!

Asteroid 1993 VB information

The asteroid has been named Asteroid 1993 VB by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The same organization has also revealed its trajectory, distance of close approach and expected speed. Asteroid 1993 VB will pass Earth today, February 21, at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers. In fact, it is already rushing towards the planet, travelling at a fearsome speed of 39864 kilometers per hour.

What's shocking about the asteroid is its mammoth size. NASA has estimated Asteroid 1993 VB to be nearly 1500 feet wide (about half the height of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world)! That is as big as a bridge!

Did you know?

Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids (NEA) hiding in the glare of the Sun. One of the asteroids is the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years. A team using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab, discovered these asteroids.

This is a notoriously challenging region for observations because asteroid hunters must contend with the glare of the Sun. By taking advantage of the brief yet favorable observing conditions during twilight, however, the astronomers found this elusive trio.