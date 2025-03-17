March Madness 2025 Bracket: How to download printable NCAA tournament’s bracket
March Madness 2025 is here, and fans are eagerly anticipating the tournament. Find out how to download your printable bracket and get ready for the action.
March Madness 2025 Bracket: The official 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments has been announced, marking the beginning of March Madness. With the exciting matchups and surprising selections revealed by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, the anticipation for this year's tournament is growing.
March Madness 2025 Bracket: How and Where to Download Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket
If you're preparing to fill out your bracket, this is the perfect time to get started. Whether you're backing your favorite team or picking based on personal preferences, the March Madness bracket offers a chance for everyone to get involved. To download the official bracket, you can visit www.ncaa.com and get it in a .JPG format or use the interactive version for an easier experience.
For those who prefer a printed version, simply right-click on the bracket image and select “save image as.” When printing, make sure to select “Fit to paper” to ensure the entire bracket fits on the page.
The Bracket.— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 17, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/s2UWgWxAxq
🎟️ https://t.co/tvAMtQIw1n#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Rj4HS27YtY
Important Dates for March Madness 2025
The tournament will kick off with the men's First Four on March 18-19, followed by the first round on March 20-21. The full schedule includes:
- First Four: March 18-19
- First Round: March 20-21
- Second Round: March 22-23
- Sweet 16: March 27-28
- Elite Eight: March 29-30
- Final Four: April 5 (San Antonio, Texas)
- National Championship: April 7 (San Antonio, Texas)
Key Games to Watch in 2025 March Madness
Several matchups in the 2025 tournament are expected to grab attention. In the East Region, the No. 8 seed Mississippi State faces No. 9 seed Baylor. Mississippi State returns to the tournament for the third consecutive year under head coach Chris Jans, while Baylor's Scott Drew has the second-most NCAA Tournament victories by a Big 12 coach.
Also in the East Region, No. 6 seed BYU takes on No. 11 seed VCU. BYU is aiming to avoid an early exit after losing in the Round of 64 last year. VCU, with 28 wins this season, is looking to continue its strong performance after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
In another East Region matchup, No. 3 seed Wisconsin will meet No. 14 seed Montana. Wisconsin hopes to avoid another early exit after last year's first-round loss, while Montana is making its first NCAA appearance since 2019.
With the tournament just around the corner, fans have plenty of exciting matchups to look forward to as the March Madness excitement unfolds.
