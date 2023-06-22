Home Tech News MASSIVE solar storm to strike Earth, Venus and Mars, reveals NASA; Know the DANGER

MASSIVE solar storm to strike Earth, Venus and Mars, reveals NASA; Know the DANGER

A massive coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud is likely to hit Venus, Mars as well as the Earth, NASA model has shown. While the first two planets will face the brunt of the solar storm, Earth can be hit by glancing blows.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 12:54 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
View all Images
Know all about the massive CME cloud that is set to bring solar storms to three different planets together. (Pixabay)

On June 20, an X1.1-class solar flare erupted on the Sun, making it one of the biggest explosions seen this year. The flare sparked a shortwave radio blackout across North America that affected wireless communications for as long as 30 minutes after the flare first erupted. NASA also spotted a massive coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud escaping after the blast. This CME is extremely potent and has been classified as Type II solar emission. This dangerous CME is capable of delivering an extremely dangerous solar storm. Luckily, its main targets are Venus and Mars, but even the Earth can get hit by a glancing blow from it.

According to a SpaceWeather.com report, “A CME launched into space will hit Venus and Mars, according to a NASA model. The strike on Venus (June 22nd) will probably erode a small amount of the planet's upper atmosphere”. The report also mentioned that the Earth can face glancing blows, while Mars will face it head-on and get struck by a solar storm on June 25. The Martian auroras can be seen through various Mars-orbiting satellites.

Solar storm to strike three planets

Intense solar storm activities are rare, but rarer still is the fact that three planets in the inner solar system get hit by the same CME cloud to spark such storms. The intensity of the storm can be assessed from the fact that a NASA model has predicted that a small amount of Venus' atmosphere can erode as a result of this collision.

Mars will also suffer similar consequences and the auroras will be so bright that even a satellite orbiting the planet will be able to see it. Earth might get lucky and escape with only a glancing blow that might be much less in intensity. Such a solar storm can affect mobile networks, damage satellites, and disrupt GPS, but it is not expected to affect any ground-based electronics or the internet.

The true intensity of this solar storm can only be assessed once it strikes.

How NASA SOHO monitors the Sun

NASA's SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) is a satellite that was launched on December 2, 1995. It is a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to study the sun, its atmosphere, and its effects on the solar system. Equipped with 12 scientific instruments, such as the Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT), Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI), LASCO (Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph), and others, SOHO captures images of the sun's corona, measures the velocity and magnetic fields of the sun's surface, and observes the faint corona around the sun.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 12:54 IST

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 12:54 IST

