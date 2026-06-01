MAXHUB has unveiled its first Experience Centre in Noida as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in India. The facility will serve as a hub for customers, partners and institutions to explore the company's collaboration and communication technologies.

Located in Noida, the centre is designed to showcase solutions for corporate meeting rooms, boardrooms, hybrid workplaces and educational environments. It will also provide hands-on access to the company's interactive displays, LED solutions and video conferencing systems.

The Experience Centre was inaugurated by Aaron Xiao, President of MAXHUB Global, along with Lily Zhou, Chief Overseas Marketing Officer, MAXHUB, and Pankaj Jha, Managing Director, MAXHUB India. Representatives from Microsoft, industry partners and other stakeholders also attended the event.

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Speaking at the launch, Pankaj Jha highlighted the company's long-term plans for the Indian market.

"The MAXHUB Experience Centre represents our long-term commitment to the Indian market. As organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need for intelligent and intuitive collaboration solutions continues to grow. This centre is designed to give customers and partners a hands-on understanding of how MAXHUB solutions can support the future of work and education. It will also serve as a hub for partner enablement, customer engagement and innovation," Jha said.

Product Showcase and Training Hub

During the inauguration, MAXHUB demonstrated its range of interactive flat panel displays, all-in-one LED display solutions and video conferencing products. The company said several products launched earlier in 2026 were showcased at the centre for the first time.

The facility includes dedicated spaces for product demonstrations and partner training, allowing visitors to explore real-world deployment scenarios. The company aims to use the centre to support businesses and educational institutions looking to adopt collaboration technologies.

India Strategy Ahead

MAXHUB currently serves customers in more than 140 countries across sectors including enterprise, education, healthcare and government. In India, the company plans to focus on localisation, partnerships and customer support while expanding its network of technology partners, distributors and system integrators.

The launch comes as demand for collaboration tools and digital learning technologies continues to rise across India, making the country a key market in MAXHUB's global expansion plans.