menu
Latest Tech News Tech Tech News MAXHUB opens first experience centre in Noida amid growing demand for collaboration tools

MAXHUB opens first experience centre in Noida amid growing demand for collaboration tools

MAXHUB has opened its first Experience Centre in Noida, aiming to expand its India presence and showcase collaboration technologies for businesses and institutions.

Updated on: Jun 01 2026, 18:11 IST
MAXHUB Experience Centre
MAXHUB has opened its first Noida Experience Centre, aiming to expand collaboration technology adoption across India.
Author Photo

By MD IJAJ KHAN

MAXHUB has unveiled its first Experience Centre in Noida as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in India. The facility will serve as a hub for customers, partners and institutions to explore the company's collaboration and communication technologies.

Located in Noida, the centre is designed to showcase solutions for corporate meeting rooms, boardrooms, hybrid workplaces and educational environments. It will also provide hands-on access to the company's interactive displays, LED solutions and video conferencing systems.

The Experience Centre was inaugurated by Aaron Xiao, President of MAXHUB Global, along with Lily Zhou, Chief Overseas Marketing Officer, MAXHUB, and Pankaj Jha, Managing Director, MAXHUB India. Representatives from Microsoft, industry partners and other stakeholders also attended the event.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Speaking at the launch, Pankaj Jha highlighted the company's long-term plans for the Indian market.

"The MAXHUB Experience Centre represents our long-term commitment to the Indian market. As organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need for intelligent and intuitive collaboration solutions continues to grow. This centre is designed to give customers and partners a hands-on understanding of how MAXHUB solutions can support the future of work and education. It will also serve as a hub for partner enablement, customer engagement and innovation," Jha said.

Product Showcase and Training Hub

During the inauguration, MAXHUB demonstrated its range of interactive flat panel displays, all-in-one LED display solutions and video conferencing products. The company said several products launched earlier in 2026 were showcased at the centre for the first time.

The facility includes dedicated spaces for product demonstrations and partner training, allowing visitors to explore real-world deployment scenarios. The company aims to use the centre to support businesses and educational institutions looking to adopt collaboration technologies.

India Strategy Ahead

MAXHUB currently serves customers in more than 140 countries across sectors including enterprise, education, healthcare and government. In India, the company plans to focus on localisation, partnerships and customer support while expanding its network of technology partners, distributors and system integrators.

The launch comes as demand for collaboration tools and digital learning technologies continues to rise across India, making the country a key market in MAXHUB's global expansion plans.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 18:11 IST

Related Stories

TCL Expands Premium TV Portfolio with QLED and Mini LED Models in India
TCL Expands Premium TV Portfolio with QLED and Mini LED Models in India
26 May 2026
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS View all

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories View all

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HT Tech