MediaTek confirms October launch for Dimensity 9400 chipset with enhanced AI and graphics performance- Details

MediaTek has confirmed that its Dimensity 9400 flagship chipset will launch on October 9. This chipset aims to enhance the capabilities of upcoming flagship smartphones, including the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, by supporting advanced AI features.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400: CPU Architecture and Design

The Dimensity 9400 maintains the all-large-core CPU design seen in its predecessor while incorporating the ARM ‘BlackHawk' CPU architecture. This architecture promises enhanced performance. MediaTek utilises TSMC's N3E (3nm) process node for fabrication.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400: Key Performance Specs

The chipset features a 3.63 GHz Cortex-X925 super core, three 2.80 GHz X4 large cores, and four 2.10 GHz A725 cores. In terms of graphics, it employs the Mali-G925-Immortalis MC12. Additionally, it supports 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X memory, which should improve loading times for demanding applications and games on smartphones.

Also read: iOS 18.1 release date India: Here's when iPhone users may get Apple Intelligence

According to NanoReview, the Dimensity 9400 achieves scores of 2874 in the Geekbench single-core test and 8969 in the multi-core test. For graphics performance, it recorded 134fps in the GFX Aztec 1440P off-screen Vulkan test, surpassing the Apple A18 Pro found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max by 86 percent. These results indicate that the Dimensity 9400 has the potential to significantly enhance gaming performance.

Furthermore, the chipset outperformed last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip by 41 percent in benchmark scores. According to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the GPU performance of the Dimensity 9400 is also 30 percent superior to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the 3D Mark test while maintaining 40 percent lower power consumption.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

The new chipset shows nearly a 20 percent improvement in ray tracing performance over its predecessor. MediaTek demonstrated strong graphics capabilities last year, and the upcoming chipset appears to continue this trend. The company is developing new ray tracing technology for its smartphone chips, which aims to match leading ray tracing technologies found in PCs. This advancement could allow smartphone manufacturers to significantly elevate gaming graphics quality.