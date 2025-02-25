MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets with enhanced AI, gaming, and imaging features launched

MediaTek has unveiled its latest mobile chipsets, the Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X. These processors succeed last year's Dimensity 7300 and 7300X models, offering advancements in AI processing and gaming optimisations. Both chipsets promise to improve the mobile user experience, particularly in performance and energy efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X: Specifications and Features

The Dimensity 7400 and 7400X are designed using TSMC's 4nm process technology. They feature an octa-core CPU, consisting of four Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz, delivering efficient performance for everyday tasks and demanding applications. The GPU, Mali-G615 MC2, is optimised for mobile gaming, providing smooth and responsive graphics rendering.

In terms of memory and storage, both chipsets support LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X RAM, with speeds reaching 6400Mbps. For storage, they are compatible with UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2, enabling faster read and write speeds. Connectivity is robust, with support for 5G, including 3CC carrier aggregation, delivering peak downlink speeds of 3.27 Gbps. Additionally, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 provide enhanced wireless capabilities.

For imaging, the Dimensity 7400 series integrates the Imagiq 950 ISP, which supports up to 200MP camera sensors and 4K HDR video recording at 30fps. The chipsets also offer AI-driven autofocus, video EIS, and hardware-based face detection for better photo and video quality. The MiraVision 955 display engine ensures sharp and vibrant visuals, supporting WFHD+ at 120Hz and Full HD+ at 144Hz for smooth screen performance.

An upgrade in the AI processing unit, the APU 655, offers a 15 percent improvement in performance, while UltraSave 3.0+ technology helps extend battery life, reducing gaming power consumption by up to 36 percent. Google Ultra HDR support also enhances the dynamic range of photos and videos for improved colour accuracy and contrast.

Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X: What's the difference

Though the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X share similar specifications, the 7400X is optimised for foldable devices. It includes additional power management features that enhance efficiency during multi-screen usage. The Dimensity 7400, meanwhile, is tailored for standard smartphones. Devices featuring both chipsets are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025.