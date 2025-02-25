Latest Tech News Tech Tech News MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets with enhanced AI, gaming, and imaging features launched

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets with enhanced AI, gaming, and imaging features launched

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets, bringing improved AI processing, gaming performance and power efficiency to smartphones and foldable devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 25 2025, 11:11 IST
Icon
Oppo Find X8 Series to become India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered phone- All details
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets
1/5 Oppo Find X8 Series is set to make its global debut on November 21 including in India. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the product by showcasing its design, specifications, and other features. However, one of the most awaited reveals was its processor. The Oppo Find X8 Series will become India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9400-powered smartphone series, marking the beginning of a flagship chip in the Indian market.  (Oppo)
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets
2/5 The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is a 3nm octa-core processor that features  Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, providing flagship performance to Oppo Find X8 Series users. The smartphone is expected to come with several advanced features such as AI tools, MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 technology, and more. Therefore, this might be a competitive smartphone in the flagship smartphone market. (Oppo )
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets
3/5 The Oppo Find X8 Series is expected to be a camera-centric smartphone as well. The Pro model is revealed to feature a triple-camera setup that may consist of a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto lens with up to 6x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The base variant may come with a 50MP Sony LTY-700 primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens. (Oppo)
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets
4/5 The upcoming Oppo Find X8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch display with quad-curved glass and protected with  Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The Oppo X8 will come with a smaller  6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display with 120Hz adaptive and up to 4500nits peak brightness.  (Oppo)
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets
5/5 The Oppo Find X8 Pro will be backed by a 5,910mAh silicon carbon battery and the Oppo Find X8 will feature a  5,630mAh battery. Both smartphones may support 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The series will run on the new Color OS 15 based on Android 15.  (oppo)
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets
icon View all Images
MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets with enhanced AI, gaming, and power efficiency. (MediaTek)

MediaTek has unveiled its latest mobile chipsets, the Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X. These processors succeed last year's Dimensity 7300 and 7300X models, offering advancements in AI processing and gaming optimisations. Both chipsets promise to improve the mobile user experience, particularly in performance and energy efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X: Specifications and Features

The Dimensity 7400 and 7400X are designed using TSMC's 4nm process technology. They feature an octa-core CPU, consisting of four Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz, delivering efficient performance for everyday tasks and demanding applications. The GPU, Mali-G615 MC2, is optimised for mobile gaming, providing smooth and responsive graphics rendering.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹94,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also read: Samsung One UI 7: Know when Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21 series might get this update

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In terms of memory and storage, both chipsets support LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X RAM, with speeds reaching 6400Mbps. For storage, they are compatible with UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2, enabling faster read and write speeds. Connectivity is robust, with support for 5G, including 3CC carrier aggregation, delivering peak downlink speeds of 3.27 Gbps. Additionally, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 provide enhanced wireless capabilities.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 launching soon with advanced features and camera upgrades

For imaging, the Dimensity 7400 series integrates the Imagiq 950 ISP, which supports up to 200MP camera sensors and 4K HDR video recording at 30fps. The chipsets also offer AI-driven autofocus, video EIS, and hardware-based face detection for better photo and video quality. The MiraVision 955 display engine ensures sharp and vibrant visuals, supporting WFHD+ at 120Hz and Full HD+ at 144Hz for smooth screen performance.

An upgrade in the AI processing unit, the APU 655, offers a 15 percent improvement in performance, while UltraSave 3.0+ technology helps extend battery life, reducing gaming power consumption by up to 36 percent. Google Ultra HDR support also enhances the dynamic range of photos and videos for improved colour accuracy and contrast.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design and key features tipped online ahead of official launch- All details

Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X: What's the difference

Though the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X share similar specifications, the 7400X is optimised for foldable devices. It includes additional power management features that enhance efficiency during multi-screen usage. The Dimensity 7400, meanwhile, is tailored for standard smartphones. Devices featuring both chipsets are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 11:11 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates
GTA 6

Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release
GTA 5 PC

GTA 5 PC players to get the biggest free update with HSW upgrades, new vehicles, and GTA+ perks
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets