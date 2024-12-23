MediaTek launches Dimensity 8400 chipset with gen AI, enhanced gaming, and advanced 5G features- Details

MediaTek, the Taiwanese fabless chipmaker, has introduced its latest chipset, the Dimensity 8400, targeting the premium smartphone segment. This new release follows the Dimensity 8300 SoC from last year and is designed to deliver enhanced Gen AI performance. The Dimensity 8400 builds on the foundation of the flagship Dimensity 9400, bringing cutting-edge features aimed at elevating the user experience. The first smartphones powered by this chipset are expected to hit the market by the end of 2024.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400: All Big Core CPU Design

The Dimensity 8400 is the first premium smartphone chipset to feature an All-Big Core CPU design. This configuration, paired with a high-performance NPU, significantly boosts the chipset's ability to accelerate Gen AI tasks. Additionally, MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), a tool that transforms conventional AI applications into more dynamic, agentic AI experiences.

The chipset includes an eight-core Arm Cortex-A725 processor clocked at up to 3.25GHz, offering a 41% improvement in multi-core performance over its predecessor, the Dimensity 8300. It also boasts a 44% reduction in peak power consumption, enhancing energy efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400: Optimised Gaming and Gen AI Features

For gamers, the Dimensity 8400 is equipped with the Arm Mali-G720 GPU, which delivers a 24% improvement in peak performance and a 42% increase in power efficiency compared to the Dimensity 8300. It works alongside MediaTek's Frame Rate Converter (MFRC) and Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0 to provide smoother, more optimised gaming experiences in real-time.

On the Gen AI front, the Dimensity 8400 leverages MediaTek's NPU 880, which supports global LLM/SLM/LMM applications. This feature enables users to engage with the latest-gen AI functions, such as translation, rewriting, contextual responses, AI recording, and media generation. The DAE also empowers developers to create innovative AI applications that anticipate user needs.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400: Advanced Imaging and Connectivity Features

For imaging, the chipset integrates the MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP, featuring QPD remosaic technology for faster and more precise focusing. It allows for high-resolution image capture and supports HDR recording across the entire zoom range, ensuring superior video quality.

The Dimensity 8400 is equipped with a powerful 5G-A modem that supports 3CC-CA (Carrier Aggregation) and offers data speeds up to 5.17 Gbps. This ensures seamless connectivity and quick downloads. Its advanced Network Observation System (NOS) technology optimises 5G and Wi-Fi switching, providing improved power efficiency and better network connectivity. The chipset also supports WQHD+ resolution with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for high-end gaming and multimedia, and supports dual-screen functionality for enhanced multitasking on compatible devices.