 Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, made key space discoveries, he is… | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, made key space discoveries, he is…

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, made key space discoveries, he is…

Shrinivas Kulkarni and Sudha Murty are among the four siblings. Their father was a surgeon who was based in Hubballi.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 09:44 IST
Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, made key space discoveries, he is…
Shrinivas Kulkarni is an IIT graduate Indian genius and brother of Sudha Murty. (Chris S. Flynn Photography)

IIT graduates have made it big around the globe. Currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world, IIT graduates are known for their skills and out of the box thinking. One such alumnus of the prestigious institution made India proud by making key space discoveries. He is also related to Sudha Murty, one of the most popular philanthropists in India and wife of Narayana Murthy who founded IT giant Infosys. The man we are talking about is Shrinivas Kulkarni. He is an IIT graduate Indian genius and brother of Sudha Murty. He is a well-known name in the space sector and he has been awarded by key institutions across the globe.

When Shrinivas Kulkarni was a graduate student, he discovered the first millisecond pulsar. The scientist is also credited as an important member in discovery of the first globular cluster pulsar in 1987. Kulkarni is also known for his important astronomical discoveries due to which he has got a range of prestigious awards. He is currently a professor of astronomy and planetary science at California Institute of Technology.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: IIT graduate with 100 crore salary was fired by Elon Musk, now has his own AI firm

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Early life

Shrinivas Kulkarni and Sudha Murty are among the four siblings. Their father was a surgeon who was based in Hubballi. Kulkarni moved to Delhi after completing his schooling locally. While in Delhi, he obtained his MS in applied physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). After his graduation, he got his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

Also read: IIT graduate joined Apple as product manager, now the key executive behind the new iPhone 16

Recognition

Kulkarni has been the Jury Chair for the Infosys Prize for the discipline of Physical Sciences since 2009. The prize is awarded by the Infosys Foundation, whose founder is Kulkarni's brother-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 09:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to big apple update at… ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] 10 best tws earbuds from jbl to buy from amazon best oneplus tws earbuds to buy in september 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations
Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?
GTA 6 release

GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets