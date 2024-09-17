Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, made key space discoveries, he is…

IIT graduates have made it big around the globe. Currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world, IIT graduates are known for their skills and out of the box thinking. One such alumnus of the prestigious institution made India proud by making key space discoveries. He is also related to Sudha Murty, one of the most popular philanthropists in India and wife of Narayana Murthy who founded IT giant Infosys. The man we are talking about is Shrinivas Kulkarni. He is an IIT graduate Indian genius and brother of Sudha Murty. He is a well-known name in the space sector and he has been awarded by key institutions across the globe.

When Shrinivas Kulkarni was a graduate student, he discovered the first millisecond pulsar. The scientist is also credited as an important member in discovery of the first globular cluster pulsar in 1987. Kulkarni is also known for his important astronomical discoveries due to which he has got a range of prestigious awards. He is currently a professor of astronomy and planetary science at California Institute of Technology.

Early life

Shrinivas Kulkarni and Sudha Murty are among the four siblings. Their father was a surgeon who was based in Hubballi. Kulkarni moved to Delhi after completing his schooling locally. While in Delhi, he obtained his MS in applied physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). After his graduation, he got his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

Recognition

Kulkarni has been the Jury Chair for the Infosys Prize for the discipline of Physical Sciences since 2009. The prize is awarded by the Infosys Foundation, whose founder is Kulkarni's brother-in-law, Narayana Murthy.



