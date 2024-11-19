Men’s Day quotes, messages and wishes to share on WhatsApp on November 19

International Men's Day, observed annually on November 19, serves to increase awareness around men's health issues. The day aims to highlight the importance of mental and physical well-being among men, with a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles and tackling stigma. This year's theme, "Positive Male Role Models," stresses the need for open conversations about men's mental health. It encourages the recognition of men who serve as role models in their communities, whether through their professional achievements, personal integrity, or contributions to society. The day also advocates for the creation of safe, supportive spaces where men can thrive, share their experiences, and receive the help they need without fear of judgement. Here are some quotes, messages, and wishes for International Men's Day that you can share on WhatsApp:

Quotes:

“A real man is not defined by what he has but by what he gives to others.”

“Men who uplift and support others are the true heroes in this world.”

“The strength of a man is not in his muscle, but in his heart and mind.”

“Be the man you want to see in the world.”

“A positive male role model changes lives, one person at a time.”

Messages:

Happy International Men's Day! Here's to celebrating the strength, wisdom, and compassion of men everywhere!

To all the amazing men who inspire and uplift, today is for you. Keep being a role model and making a difference!

On this International Men's Day, let's raise awareness about men's health, celebrate their achievements, and foster a world where they can thrive!

Wishing all the men around the world a wonderful day filled with respect, love, and recognition. You matter!

Wishes:

Happy International Men's Day! May you continue to inspire and make a positive impact on everyone around you.

Here's to the men who lead by example, who encourage others, and who always strive for greatness. Happy Men's Day!

Today, we celebrate the amazing men in our lives. May you always find strength, happiness, and fulfilment in everything you do!

Feel free to share these with friends and family to honour the men in your life on this special day!