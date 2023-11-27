Icon
Home Tech News Mercury continue to bewilder NASA despite Messenger mission updates about the planet

Mercury continue to bewilder NASA despite Messenger mission updates about the planet

For decades, NASA scientists have been intrigued by strange hollows on Mercury's surface, a perplexing puzzle given the planet's harsh conditions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 22:04 IST
Icon
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Life after death for Vikram lander and Pragyan rover?
Mysterious hollows on Mercury
1/5 Chandrayaan-3 mission touched down the lunar surface on August 23, 2023, making it one of the biggest achievements for India and ISRO. Over the course of its study, Vikram lander and Pragyan rover gave us some amazing facts about the Moon surface. (ISRO)
Mysterious hollows on Mercury
2/5 However, Chandrayaan-3 mission was paused after 14 days due to the commencement of lunar night. ISRO put Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to sleep mode to survive extreme cold on the Moon. however, they have been sleeping ever since. (ISRO)
Mysterious hollows on Mercury
3/5 Since September 22, ISRO has been waiting for Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to wake up but no signal has been received. However, ISRO still has some hopes. On the lander, ISRO chief Somanath said, "Maybe if it wishes to wake up, let it wake up". (ISRO)
Mysterious hollows on Mercury
4/5 If ISRO’s Moon lander and rover wake up, then a new phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will begin which will focus on finding water on the lunar surface. Additionally, the space agency has also planned the next lunar mission that will conduct an in-depth study of lunar water. (ISRO)
Mysterious hollows on Mercury
5/5 The upcoming lunar mission by ISRO is called Chandrayaan-4 which will be conducted in collaboration with JAXA. Now, we will have to wait and see if the Chandrayaan-3 continues or if the Moon landers forever sleep on the lunar surface. (ISRO)
Mysterious hollows on Mercury
icon View all Images
Mysterious hollows on Mercury's surface, like those seen in this image from MESSENGER's mission, continue to baffle scientists. Despite recent data and research, their origin remains one of the planet's enduring enigmas. (representative image) (pixabay)

Mercury may not be stealing the spotlight like Mars so often does, but the planet is as intriguing as the Red Planet. The surface of Mercury is marked by mysterious hollows, which have puzzled scientists for decades. These depressions vary in size from 60 feet to over a mile across and can be up to 120 feet deep, with no known origin. The planet's lack of atmosphere means that wind and water couldn't have created these hollows, leaving scientists searching for alternative explanations. And this is despite the fact that NASA had sent its Mercury Messenger spacecraft to study the planet thoroughly.

Some facts about Mercury

According to NASA, Mercury is the smallest planet in our solar system and is small and rocky. Notably, it does not have an atmosphere. Also, unlike Earth's 24-hour day, a day on Mercury lasts 59 Earth days and an year is just 88 Earth days long.

Messenger Mission

The Mercury Messenger mission, launched by NASA, significantly contributed to our understanding of these hollows. It provided high-resolution images and data, revealing their unique features and characteristics.

These Mercury hollows are distinct from most other surface features and are among the youngest and brightest elements on Mercury, with an estimated age of about 100,000 years.

One theory suggests that central mounds or mountains inside impact craters, known as "peak rings," might be related to the hollow formation. These peaks could result from material thrust upward during the impact.

The intense heat, radiation, and solar wind that Mercury endures may contribute to the creation of these hollows. Certain minerals could vaporize under these extreme conditions, making the rock crumble and erode, forming the depressions.

Another hypothesis proposes that dark areas on Mercury's surface, likely graphite deposits, are disintegrated by solar wind, leaving behind hollowed regions of brighter, blue-tinged materials.

Unlike similar depressions found in Mars' carbon dioxide ice, Mercury's hollows are in rock and often exhibit bright interiors and halos.

While MESSENGER spacecraft has concluded its mission and crashed into Mercury, scientists are still analyzing the wealth of data it collected, hoping to uncover more insights about these enigmatic hollows.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 22:04 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Over the past month, the Lucy Mission spacecraft team has observed that Asteroid Dinkinesh becoming brighter.n(representative image)
NASA hunts asteroid, makes amazing progress with Lucy Mission
27 November 2023
NASA's cutting-edge AI system, DAGGER, is set to revolutionize our preparedness for solar storms. With its rapid 30-minute warning capabilities, DAGGER provides a vital tool for safeguarding our infrastructure as we approach the 2025 solar cycle peak.n(representative image)
Space Mysteries: NASA's OSIRIS-REx Reveals Some of Planet Earth's Ancient Origins
27 November 2023
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures image of the amazing evil eye galaxy. Check details.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 'Evil eye' galaxy 17mn light-years away from Earth
27 November 2023
NASA is conducting an asteroid exploration project called Psyche mission. Know what ISRO chief Somanath says about India undertaking such a mission.
Will ISRO ever conduct asteroid project like NASA's Psyche mission? Know what its chief said
24 November 2023
ISRO and NASA are collaborating to conduct a low Earth Orbit observatory mission called NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. The project aims to study the Earth’s ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses. Additionally, the NISAR mission aims to have a thorough understanding of natural disasters, sea levels, and groundwater levels.&nbsp;
ISRO and NASA to launch NISAR mission soon! Check out the phases of the project
24 November 2023
Asteroid 2019 CZ2 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2019 CZ2, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, November 25. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 140 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 1.06 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 21006 kilometers per hour.
440-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks predicted by NASA to pass Earth; Know speed, size and mor
24 November 2023
The solar storm caused by the incoming CME can spark auroras, impact small satellites, and trigger blackouts.
Sun releases multiple CMEs; One to spark solar storm, trigger auroras on Nov 25, says NASA
24 November 2023
The building-sized asteroid will pass Earth by a close margin today, NASA has revealed.
Building-sized asteroid to fly past Earth TODAY! NASA reveals details of this upcoming close encounter
24 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon