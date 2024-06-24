 Meta AI official rollout begins in India: Get AI assistant on WhatsApp, Instagram and more | Tech News
Meta AI official rollout begins in India: Get AI assistant on WhatsApp, Instagram and more

Meta AI is now officially available in India across the company's platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and more. Here's what this means for you.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 24 2024, 12:06 IST
Meta has been one of the forerunners in the generative AI space. Not only has it launched its Llama series of Large Language Models in a timely manner, but it has also created real-world use cases by integrating them into its portfolio of social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

Now, Meta has announced that Meta AI will be officially available in India on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta.ai. This rollout is kicking off in India with English. This development comes on the heels of a monumental announcement by Apple to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone earlier this month at WWDC 2024.

Currently, Meta AI runs on Llama 3, its latest generative AI model released earlier this year in April. Llama 3 is an open-source LLM, unlike some of its immediate rivals.

Why Use Meta AI on Your Social Apps?

Meta wants users to use Meta AI to help them with daily choices and tasks. For instance, there are times when you don't want to brainstorm about picking a place to eat with your friends in your WhatsApp group. Here, you can simply ask Meta AI to suggest a few restaurants in your area. This can help save time and effort, allowing you to pick a place without even leaving the app.

In fact, you can also find Meta AI on Facebook and immediately ask it to provide information about a specific post you saw in your feed. This saves time and encourages curiosity.

Another big use case is ideation on Instagram. You can ask Meta AI for tips about creating content, suggesting reel ideas around your niche, and more.

Meta AI on the Web competes with ChatGPT

Like ChatGPT, you can use Meta.ai for various web-based tasks, such as summarising emails, researching a topic, and more. This is a web-based experience, and you will need to visit the website to get started. There are multiple possibilities, but you must be creative and detail-oriented with your prompts.

Further, you can create images. Using Meta's text-to-image capability, called ‘Imagine,' you can create high-quality images quickly. This can be a big help for projects and to spice up your personal communication.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 12:06 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets