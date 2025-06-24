Meta's latest partnership with Oakley isn't just about sleek eyewear—it's about pushing AI-powered wearables into the real world. Enter the Oakley Meta HSTN, a pair of smart glasses designed for athletes, creators, and anyone who's ready to move beyond screens.

The question is: are Americans ready for AI on their face, literally?

Overview of the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses

Sporty by design and loaded with tech, the HSTNs pair Oakley's high-performance frames with Meta's second-gen smart glasses hardware. Think lightweight build, comfortable grip, and enough ruggedness to handle an outdoor workout.

Key features include a 3K ultra-wide camera for crisp, first-person photos and videos, open-ear speakers for discreet audio, and IPX4 water resistance, meaning you won't need to worry about sweat or rain.

Battery life has seen a solid boost—up to 8 hours of use, 19 hours standby, and a portable charging case that adds another 48 hours of juice. Priced at $399, with a limited-edition Desert K Prm Polar variant at $499, they hit shelves in the US on July 11, 2025.

AI and performance features

This isn't a gimmick. Meta AI is baked into the experience, offering real-time voice commands for things like weather updates, navigation tips, or checking your calendar, all without pulling out your phone.

The camera comes with a physical shutter button and a privacy indicator LED. Video clips are capped at three minutes, but media syncs quickly with your smartphone via Meta View.

On the audio front, you get five microphones for clearer calls and smart voice interactions, while touch controls on the frame let you manage volume or skip songs. Stream your workout playlists directly from Spotify or Apple Music, hands-free.

Designed with active users in mind, the HSTNs are ideal for cyclists, runners, golfers, and anyone who wants tech that moves with them, not against them.

Early US consumer reactions and market context

Initial feedback has been largely positive. Users praise the improved audio, battery reliability, and the camera's image quality compared to Meta's Ray-Ban line. Criticism? Mostly around the short video limit and lack of optical zoom, but these are trade-offs for size and weight.

Consumer appetite for smart glasses is growing, especially with over 2 million Ray-Ban Meta units sold so far. Meta's strategy is clear: own the premium active-lifestyle segment. Celebrity endorsements from Kylian Mbappé and Patrick Mahomes are already building momentum.

Is America ready for everyday wearable AI?

With performance, design, and utility finally syncing up, the Oakley Meta HSTN could be the most practical take on smart glasses yet. They're sporty, smart, and surprisingly subtle. And while early adopters are leading the charge, everyday users may not be far behind.

Wearable AI isn't a what-if anymore, it's here. And Meta just made it wearable.