 Meta Build with AI Summit: AI godfather Yann LeCun says future AI will be built collaboratively, nothing to fear | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Meta Build with AI Summit: AI godfather Yann LeCun says future AI will be built collaboratively, nothing to fear

Meta Build with AI Summit: AI godfather Yann LeCun says future AI will be built collaboratively, nothing to fear

Yann LeCun envisions a future where “all of us will be walking around with smart glasses,” and where future AI models will be built collaboratively using local data centres.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 24 2024, 17:18 IST
Meta Build with AI Summit: AI godfather Yann LeCun says future AI will be built collaboratively, nothing to fear
Meta's chief AI scientist and Turing Award winner, Yann LeCun, spoke at the Meta Build with AI Summit in Bengaluru on 23 October 2024. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Yann LeCun, widely regarded as one of the ‘godfathers of AI,' believes that in the future, large AI systems will not be created by a single entity or solely developed in countries like the US. Instead, it will be a collaborative effort, where “main ones will be trained in a distributed fashion all across the world,” with most of the data remaining local. Speaking at the Meta Build with AI Summit in Bengaluru on 23 October, LeCun offered a glimpse of the future. A future filled with open-source AI models, where humans will interact with AI assistants at the tap of a button on their smart devices. He envisions data centres worldwide agreeing to what he calls a “consensus model,” with AI models “trained on the entire data from all over the world without actually transmitting the data.”

Also Read: Exclusive: Meta on its WhatsApp AI edge, potential for native Llama on Android

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Yann LeCun's Vision of the Future Involves AI Bots in Everyone's Smart Devices

“All of us will be walking around with smart glasses,” LeCun said, hinting at what a future with open-source AI models like Llama could look like. At the same time, he says everyone will be able to communicate with AI assistants, but there is no need to fear, despite the possibility of these AI assistants becoming smarter than humans.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“Those AI assistants might eventually be smarter than us. But we shouldn't feel threatened by that. We should feel empowered. It's kind of like everybody walking around with a staff of smart people working for them,” LeCun added.

Using the example of how beneficial it is to work and live with humans who are smarter than us, LeCun believes living with smarter bots could also be advantageous.

Later, LeCun made a bold statement—one that many experts disagree with. “So, AI is not going to dominate us or take over, but it's going to amplify human intelligence,” LeCun claims. 

“Everybody is going to be smarter for it. And it's not just people like us in the tech community or academia. It's going to be everyone. Everyone in India, including those in rural areas, will be able to ask questions to their AI assistants in their own language, whether about health issues or anything else. A very different future will become possible,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Important that we purvey accurate information, not fantasy': Apple on why iPhone lacks Google Pixel-like AI

AI Could Have The Same Impact As The Printing Press

LeCun ended his talk at the Meta Build with AI Summit in Bengaluru with an intriguing anecdote about the printing press. He drew an analogy to how AI could have the same effect as the printing press did in the 14th century, which motivated people to read and eventually led to significant events like the French and American Revolutions, bringing down the feudal system.

“Maybe AI will have the same effect. We could see progress in science, in medicine, in Nobel Prize-winning work. I foresee a bright future with that. Many of you will be here to witness it because you're younger than me. But I'm ready to help you build it,” LeCun concluded.

Also Read: iPhone 16 gets iOS 18.2 beta with major Apple Intelligence AI features: Check list

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Oct, 17:16 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets