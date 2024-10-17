Meta cuts jobs again, this time across WhatsApp and Instagram, report says

Tech layoffs are back, with Meta reportedly laying off employees across various departments, including its popular instant messaging app WhatsApp, social media app Instagram, and Reality Labs, The Verge has reported.

These layoffs are reportedly in line with the reorganisation of certain teams and are not representative of a company-wide layoff.

Meta Employees, Company Confirm Layoffs

The Verge notes that several employees affected by these layoffs are now coming forward to confirm the news. Jane Machun Wong, one of the employees being laid off, said, "I'm still trying to process this, but I am informed that my role at Meta has been impacted. Thank you to everyone, especially my Threads and Instagram teammates, for my wild journey at Meta."

Meta also confirmed the layoffs in a statement to The Verge, explaining that this is being done to "ensure that resources are aligned with their long-term strategy, goals, and location strategy." Meta added, “This includes moving some teams to different locations and moving some employees to different roles. In situations like this, when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for the impacted employees.”

Meta's Previous Layoffs

Meta has been consistently laying off employees since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Meta laid off around 11,000 employees, followed by another 10,000 layoffs in 2023. Notably, Meta isn't the only big tech company to lay off employees. Companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have also reduced their workforces in recent years, with Microsoft laying off nearly 10,000 roles in January 2023, and Google's parent Alphabet reducing its workforce by 12,000 employees in the same month.

