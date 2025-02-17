Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Meta: India to be connected with longest undersea cable Project Waterworth

The project was part of the US-India Joint Leaders' Statement that was released on February 13 following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2025, 15:26 IST
Meta has announced "Project Waterworth" which will reach five major continents and span over 50,000 kilometers -- longer than the earth's circumference. (AP)

Social media major Meta on Saturday tagged India as one of its largest markets to be connected with the company's world's longest undersea cable "Project Waterworth" which is expected to be operational by the end of this decade.

Meta has announced "Project Waterworth" which will reach five major continents and span over 50,000 kilometers -- longer than the earth's circumference.

"Meta is investing in India -- one of its largest markets -- bringing the world's longest, highest capacity and most technologically advanced subsea cable project to connect India, the US, and other locations," Meta spokesperson said on Saturday.

The undersea cables are crucial for internet operations. These cables connect countries with each other. Local telecom operators connect with undersea cables to provide internet access to their customers.

The investment assumes significance as telecom operators have been demanding big techs including Meta to contribute towards building network infrastructure to decongest the data traffic load and improve customer's experience.

"Driven by India's growing demand for digital services, this investment reaffirms Meta's commitment to economic growth, resilient infrastructure, and digital inclusion, supporting India's thriving digital landscape and fostering technological innovation," the spokesperson said.

According to the US-India joint statement, India intends to invest in maintenance, repair and financing of undersea cables in the Indian Ocean, using trusted vendors.

Meta in a blog on Project Waterworth said that the company is deploying first-of-its-kind routing, maximizing the cable laid in deep water -- at depths up to 7,000 metres -- and using enhanced burial techniques in high-risk fault areas, such as shallow waters near the coast, to avoid damage from ship anchors and other hazards.

The company said the new, multi-billion dollar investment will connect five continents, enhancing the scale and reliability of the global digital highways that power Meta's apps and services, and will be ready for service at the end of the decade.

"This project will enable greater economic cooperation, facilitate digital inclusion, and open opportunities for technological development in these regions. For example, in India, where we've already seen significant growth and investment in digital infrastructure, Waterworth will help accelerate this progress and support the country's ambitious plans for its digital economy," the blog said.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 15:26 IST
