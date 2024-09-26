 Meta Orion AR glasses break cover: What is it and how it can change the way you work | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Meta Orion AR glasses break cover: What is it and how it can change the way you work

Meta Orion AR glasses break cover: What is it and how it can change the way you work

Meta announced its first-ever augmented reality (AR) glasses, Orion with advanced capabilities and AI. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 09:02 IST
Meta Orion AR glasses break cover: What is it and how it can change the way you work
Know what are Meta Orion AR glasses and how it will change the course of spatial computing. (Meta)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased the company's first augmented reality (AR) glasses, Orion, at the Meta Connect 2024. Resembling an ordinary pair of glasses, the new Meta Orion holds several advanced capabilities that are reported to bridge the gap between physical and virtual worlds. Meta has been building the concept for AR glasses for over five years, and it is finally reaching the end of the course with Orion. As of now, the Orion AR glasses are simply prototypes of smart glasses; however, Meta plans to launch the product soon to market.

Also read: You can't see me! Meta AI bot in WhatsApp, Instagram to sound like John Cena in upcoming update

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

What are Orion AR glasses?

Meta's new AR glasses, Orion, focus on the future of human-oriented computing by combining spatial computing with its vision for creating the metaverse. These glasses are designed to provide users with an immersive AR experience that is seamless and lightweight, unlike heavy headsets.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The glasses come equipped with large holographic displays, enabling users to access 2D and 3D content in their physical space. They also utilise the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse and understand the surroundings to cater to user requirements skillfully.

Also read: Apple likely to launch affordable mixed reality headset next year, smart glasses also under works

How do Orion AR glasses work?

The Orion AR glasses are integrated with an input and interaction system that analyses voice, eye, and hand tracking to manage certain tasks in a physical environment. Meta says that Orion is “a product that combines the benefits of a large holographic display and personalised AI assistance in a comfortable, all-day wearable form factor.”

The Orion glasses will enable users to multitask with several windows open, access big-screen entertainment, and perform many tasks that were previously possible only on larger spatial headsets, smartphones, and other gadgets. This new AR glass aims to fit users' day-to-day tasks, making AR experiences seamless.

Also read: Spotify, Meta slam EU decision on AI and data privacy

Meta did not reveal much about the hardware and technology used to develop the glasses. However, it highlighted that the AR glasses support Meta AI, which will work as a smart assistant. This way, users can easily command the smart glasses to provide recipes or simply video call friends and family.

When will Orion AR glasses be available to the market?

As of now, the Orion AR glasses are introduced as a prototype, and it will take some time for consumers to get their hands on the new innovative product. However, Orion AR glass prototypes can be accessed by Meta employees and select external audiences.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 09:01 IST
Trending: amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone users in india should install latest update immediately, government issues warning coldplay tickets sale: bookmyshow fails! website and app crashes at 12pm jio vs airtel vs vi: best monthly plans with maximum daily data hubble space telescope uncovers surprising number of black holes formed soon after the big bang: report coldplay tickets in mumbai: how to buy on bookmyshow, time, venue and all details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
PlayStation State of Play september 2024

Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets