Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased the company's first augmented reality (AR) glasses, Orion, at the Meta Connect 2024. Resembling an ordinary pair of glasses, the new Meta Orion holds several advanced capabilities that are reported to bridge the gap between physical and virtual worlds. Meta has been building the concept for AR glasses for over five years, and it is finally reaching the end of the course with Orion. As of now, the Orion AR glasses are simply prototypes of smart glasses; however, Meta plans to launch the product soon to market.

What are Orion AR glasses?

Meta's new AR glasses, Orion, focus on the future of human-oriented computing by combining spatial computing with its vision for creating the metaverse. These glasses are designed to provide users with an immersive AR experience that is seamless and lightweight, unlike heavy headsets.

The glasses come equipped with large holographic displays, enabling users to access 2D and 3D content in their physical space. They also utilise the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse and understand the surroundings to cater to user requirements skillfully.

How do Orion AR glasses work?

The Orion AR glasses are integrated with an input and interaction system that analyses voice, eye, and hand tracking to manage certain tasks in a physical environment. Meta says that Orion is “a product that combines the benefits of a large holographic display and personalised AI assistance in a comfortable, all-day wearable form factor.”

The Orion glasses will enable users to multitask with several windows open, access big-screen entertainment, and perform many tasks that were previously possible only on larger spatial headsets, smartphones, and other gadgets. This new AR glass aims to fit users' day-to-day tasks, making AR experiences seamless.

Meta did not reveal much about the hardware and technology used to develop the glasses. However, it highlighted that the AR glasses support Meta AI, which will work as a smart assistant. This way, users can easily command the smart glasses to provide recipes or simply video call friends and family.

When will Orion AR glasses be available to the market?

As of now, the Orion AR glasses are introduced as a prototype, and it will take some time for consumers to get their hands on the new innovative product. However, Orion AR glass prototypes can be accessed by Meta employees and select external audiences.

