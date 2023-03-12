    Trending News

    Home Tech News Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

    Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

    Meta Platforms Inc would end availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country's Online News Act passes in its current form.

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Mar 12 2023, 07:21 IST
    iPhone moment? Meta smart glasses, in Star Trek style, could launch as early as 2024
    Meta
    1/5 According to a conversation by Meta insiders with the Verge, the venture is called Project Nazare and is scheduled to launch in 2024. It will arrive in three iterations, them being in 2024, 2026 and later in 2028. (Facebook/Meta)
    Mark Zuckerberg
    2/5 Although there is no working prototype yet, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg still wants smart glasses to launch within two years. According to a former employee, Zuckerberg wants the launch of AR smart glasses to be Meta’s own Apple “iPhone” moment. (Bloomberg)
    VR
    3/5 The smart glasses don’t need to be tethered to a mobile phone, therefore avoiding the terms under which apps such as Facebook are mandated to operate. (Bloomberg)
    AR
    4/5 Features such as 70-degree field of view, light weight, eye-tracking movement, front camera and stereo speakers are expected in the first version of smart glasses. Coming to price, it is expected to be subsidized as smart glasses will have a huge development cost. (AP)
    AR
    5/5 Meta has already spent billions of dollars in the development of its AR smart glasses but is expecting the first iteration to have low sales. Along with Meta, companies like Apple have also already begun work towards development of smart glasses and it aims to launch its Mixed Reality glasses as early as late this year or in 2023. (REUTERS)
    Meta
    View all Images
    Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law. (REUTERS)

    Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Saturday that it would end availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country's Online News Act passes in its current form.

    The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

    "A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.

    Meta's move comes after Google last month started testing limited news censorship as a potential response to the bill.

    Canada's news media industry has asked the government for more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years as tech giants like Google and Meta steadily gain greater market share of advertising.

    The Department of Canadian Heritage did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on Meta's move to end news access in the country.

    Facebook last year raised concerns about the legislation and warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.

    First Published Date: 12 Mar, 07:21 IST

    First Published Date: 12 Mar, 07:21 IST
