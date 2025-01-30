Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Meta trying to entice TikTok creators by offering up to 43 lakh monthly to join Instagram reels exclusively: Report

Meta trying to entice TikTok creators by offering up to 43 lakh monthly to join Instagram reels exclusively: Report

Meta is reportedly offering TikTok creators up to Rs. 43 lakh monthly to post exclusive content on Instagram Reels, as part of a new strategy.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 13:38 IST
Meta is reportedly offering TikTok creators up to Rs. 43 lakh monthly to create exclusive content on Instagram. (Meta)

Meta is reportedly trying to attract TikTok creators by offering significant financial incentives for exclusive Instagram Reels content. The company is targeting influencers, particularly in light of uncertainties about TikTok's future in the US. This move highlights Meta's strategy to strengthen its position in the short-form video sector.

Instagram Reels Presents New Opportunities

Business Insider reports that Meta is targeting creators with over a million followers on TikTok, offering monthly payments ranging from $2,500 to $50,000 (approximately Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 43 lakh). To qualify for these offers, creators must agree to post exclusive short videos on Instagram Reels for a minimum of three months. Payment amounts depend on the creator's follower count and engagement levels, with creators required to share a certain number of Reels each month. These videos can range from 15 seconds to three minutes long. In addition, they must promote their Instagram content across other platforms like TikTok and YouTube, encouraging followers to join them on Instagram.

Top Creators Face Higher Stakes

For more prominent creators, Meta is offering deals worth up to $300,000 (around Rs. 2.5 crore) for a six-month period. These creators must post at least 10 Reels per month. Top-tier influencers with large followings and high engagement can earn up to $50,000 per month, potentially reaching $300,000 over six months.

Challenges for Creators

Despite the lucrative payouts, some creators have voiced concerns about the deal's terms. The exclusivity clause and the requirement to produce more content on Instagram compared to other platforms pose significant challenges. Talent managers have expressed difficulty in balancing content creation across multiple platforms while adhering to Instagram's specific content requirements.

Meta Faces Hurdles in Gaining Creator Support

Creators are required to post 25 percent more on Instagram Reels than on their next largest short-form video platform. Additionally, they must engage with their audience daily through comments and shares. While some creators are eager to seize the opportunity for substantial earnings, others remain hesitant due to the rigid content guidelines and exclusivity clauses. Meta's challenge lies in convincing TikTok creators to make the switch to Instagram, despite the attractive financial incentives.

The success of this strategy will depend on how many creators are willing to accept Meta's terms while addressing concerns about exclusivity and content demands.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 13:38 IST
