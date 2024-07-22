Meta trying to mimic Apple feature? New patent reveals how Vision Pro may ‘inspire’ next Meta headset

Apple Vision Pro made its debut in June 2023 and it went on sale earlier this year, marking the company's first major entrance in a new product category since the Apple Watch. Apple Vision Pro left most of its users impressed and its design, feature and hype also influenced rival brands to test out the new mixed reality headset. Although Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg found Meta Quest 3 better, lighter and comfortable than the Apple Vision Pro, the company has now reportedly signed a patent to mimic Apple headset's feature.



Which Apple Vision Pro feature is ‘inspiring' Meta

As per a report by PatentlyApple, Meta has filed a new patent that is designed to mimic the EyeSight feature in Apple Vision Pro. Formally titled as "Embedded Sensors in Immersive Reality Headset to enable Social Presence,” the Meta Platforms patent reveals that the company may be planning to redesign its Quest headset or it may be planning an all-new headset design that supports this feature. To separate the technology from Apple's Eyesight, Meta notes that a few of the sensors in the face interface may include health sensors.

What makes Apple's EyeSight feature special

Apple Vision Pro's EyeSight feature is an extraordinary innovation that helps users stay connected with those around them. When a person approaches someone wearing the Apple headset, the Vision Pro feels transparent, allowing the user to see them while also displaying the user's eyes. When a user is immersed in an environment or using an app, EyeSight gives visual cues to others about what the user is focused on.

Although the feature may not look like a big deal, it changes the way one interacts while using the Apple Vision Pro or while communicating to the person using one. The patent filed by Meta does not reveal much about the company's plans about its next AR/VR headset but it surely can be considered as nod of approval for Apple Vision Pro.



