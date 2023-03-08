    Trending News

    Home Tech News Meta will keep releasing AI tools despite leak claims

    Meta will keep releasing AI tools despite leak claims

    Meta Platforms Inc on Monday said it will continue to release its artificial intelligence tools to approved researchers despite claims on online message boards that its latest large language model had leaked to unauthorized users.

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 07:58 IST
    iPhone moment? Meta smart glasses, in Star Trek style, could launch as early as 2024
    Meta
    1/5 According to a conversation by Meta insiders with the Verge, the venture is called Project Nazare and is scheduled to launch in 2024. It will arrive in three iterations, them being in 2024, 2026 and later in 2028. (Facebook/Meta)
    Mark Zuckerberg
    2/5 Although there is no working prototype yet, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg still wants smart glasses to launch within two years. According to a former employee, Zuckerberg wants the launch of AR smart glasses to be Meta’s own Apple “iPhone” moment. (Bloomberg)
    VR
    3/5 The smart glasses don’t need to be tethered to a mobile phone, therefore avoiding the terms under which apps such as Facebook are mandated to operate. (Bloomberg)
    AR
    4/5 Features such as 70-degree field of view, light weight, eye-tracking movement, front camera and stereo speakers are expected in the first version of smart glasses. Coming to price, it is expected to be subsidized as smart glasses will have a huge development cost. (AP)
    AR
    5/5 Meta has already spent billions of dollars in the development of its AR smart glasses but is expecting the first iteration to have low sales. Along with Meta, companies like Apple have also already begun work towards development of smart glasses and it aims to launch its Mixed Reality glasses as early as late this year or in 2023. (REUTERS)
    Meta
    View all Images
    Facebook owner Meta maintains a major AI research arm and last month released LLaMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI. (REUTERS)

    Meta Platforms Inc on Monday said it will continue to release its artificial intelligence tools to approved researchers despite claims on online message boards that its latest large language model had leaked to unauthorized users.

    "While the model is not accessible to all, and some have tried to circumvent the approval process, we believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness," Meta said in a statement.

    Facebook owner Meta maintains a major AI research arm and last month released LLaMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI. Meta claimed that the model can achieve the kind of human-like conversational abilities of AI systems designed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI and Alphabet Inc while using far less computing power.

    Unlike some rivals such as OpenAI, which keeps tight wraps on its technology and charges software developers to access it, Meta's AI research arm shares most of its work openly. But AI tools also contain the potential for abuse, such as creating and spreading false information.

    To avoid those kinds of misuse, Meta makes its tools available to researchers and other entities affiliated with government, civil society and academia under a non-commercial license after a vetting process.

    Last week, users on the online forum 4Chan claimed to have made the model available for download. Reuters could not independently verify those claims.

    In its statement, Meta said its LLaMA release was handled in the same way as previous models and that it does not plan to change its strategy.

    "It's Meta's goal to share state-of-the-art AI models with members of the research community to help us evaluate and improve those models," Meta said.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 07:54 IST
