 Microsoft Bing gets generative AI search, promises accurate results and no impact on website traffic - All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Microsoft Bing gets generative AI search, promises accurate results and no impact on website traffic - All details

Microsoft Bing gets generative AI search, promises accurate results and no impact on website traffic - All details

Microsoft, following Google's footsteps, has introduced AI-powered summaries for search results. Microsoft promises accuracy and no hit to website traffic. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 14:54 IST
Microsoft Bing AI Summaries
Microsoft Bing uses both LLMs and SMLs to generate AI summaries. (REUTERS)

Microsoft has doubled down on Bing's generative AI prowess with the addition of a test feature that brings AI-powered search summaries for users, following Google's footsteps. As it seems, the feature works using generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to create a summary of results that Microsoft says are easy to read and understand.

Also Read: iPhone Fold may soon be a reality, Apple reportedly signs deal to secure parts: Here's everything we know

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹115,860₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Microsoft Bing Generative Search: How It Works Using LLMs And SLMs

Microsoft explains that if you search, for example, about a movie genre, the generative AI summary will include the subgenre, history, origin, and some of the top films made. This is further accentuated by the availability of links and sources of the information. Also, if a user wants to see the regular search results, they are available as always.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What's more interesting is the fact that Microsoft is using both Large Language Models and Small Language Models (SLMs) in tandem with its search results to create these summaries.

Microsoft also sasy that the AI understands search queries, and then reviews “millions of sources of information, dynamically matches content, and generates search results in a new AI-generated layout” to ultimately come up with better results for the user.

Also Read: iPhones, iPads to soon be tested in extreme conditions at Apple's new China lab

No Effect To Website Traffic, Supports ‘Healthy Web Ecosystem': Microsoft 

There's no denying that AI-powered search has been the subject of widespread criticism after Google, in May, faced backlash for allegedly misleading users with incorrect facts. So, launching a version of its own was quite a task for Microsoft. But, as things stand, Microsoft has attempted to address this problem by including links to sources, which Google also does now.

Microsoft is also limiting the use of Bing Generative AI search, making it accessible to only a select few user queries for the time being—to exhibit caution.

Another major concern with AI search is the hit that websites take regarding traffic, as there is less incentive to visit actual websites if a user can get all the information on the result page. The software giant claims that it is working closely to check how generative search affects the traffic for publishers. Based on what it has seen so far, generative AI search maintains the traffic numbers. Meanwhile, it is also designed to retain traditional search results, as well as increase clickable links.

Also Read: How to check your EPF balance? Follow these simple steps using the UMANG app

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 14:54 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it will smartphone prices reduce after budget 2024? don’t expect any major surprise vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more how to hide your instagram online status from others massive 100-foot asteroid making close approach to earth today: check speed, distance samsung galaxy phones may soon get iphone-like dynamic island, live activities iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update performance showdown: mediatek's upcoming dimensity 8400 chipset may beat snapdragon 8 gen 3 this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to send disappearing photos, videos on instagram
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets