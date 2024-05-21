 Microsoft introduces “Recall” which uses AI to search in Windows: Know what it’s all about | Tech News
Microsoft introduces "Recall" which uses AI to search in Windows: Know what it's all about

Microsoft showcases the future of AI PCs with the “Recall” feature for Copilot Plus PCs. Know how these AI-powered search features work.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
May 21 2024, 08:25 IST
Microsoft introduces "Recall" which uses AI to search in Windows: Know what it's all about
Microsoft announced AI-powered search feature “Recall”, check details. (Microsoft)

Microsoft hosted the Surface AI event last night during which the company made several announcements about artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Microsoft also launched new generation of Surface laptops and Copilot Plus PCs with built-in AI hardware. While the Copilot Plus PCs included several advanced AI features, one such AI feature that caught everyone's attention was “Recall.”  This advanced feature has the ability to remember and search anything you did on your Windows PC. Know more about the AI feature. 

Also read: Microsoft unveils 'AI-ready' PCs

What is Recall?

Recall is Microsoft's new AI-powered search feature supported for Copilot Plus PCs which tracks and remembers user's moves. With Recall features, users can search and retrieve any image, text, or documents they have surfaced on their PCs. In simple terms, it is an AI-powered search that keeps tabs on websites you've visited,  communications, documents, apps, etc, Users just have to “Recall” which will provide them with a screenshot of relevant visited pages to help give context to the memory. Microsoft said, “With Recall, you can access virtually what you have seen or done on your PC in a way that feels like having a photographic memory.”

Also read: Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft

How does the Recall feature work on Copilot Plus PCs?

During the event, Microsoft Product Manager Caroline Hernandez showcased a demo of Recall in which she searches for a blue dress which was earlier viewed on Pinterest from the Windows laptop. It also showcases the Recall timeline, so the users do not have to go through their search history to find the exact link. With proper prompt or command, users can find anything they've done on their PC including live meetings, videos, or Teams chat. The Recall features uses 40 AI language models to process the data and provide an intelligent search experience to the users. 

Also read: Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details

However, to access Recall, you'll have to buy a Copilot Plus PC supporting the latest Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite chips with a neural processing unit (NPU). Furthermore, the features require a minimum hard drive storage of 256GB and 50 GB of space. Users can also free up space by deleting old data. All the saved data will be processed on-device to maintain user privacy. 

First Published Date: 21 May, 08:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets