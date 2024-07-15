Microsoft launches AI-powered surface Copilot+ PCs in India: Check out specs, features, and more
Microsoft has introduced its new Surface Copilot+ PCs in India, featuring advanced AI capabilities and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. Available for pre-order starting today, these devices aim to boost productivity and creativity
Microsoft has announced the launch of its new Surface Copilot+ PCs in India, available for pre-order starting today. The latest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro models are designed to combine performance with advanced AI capabilities, aiming to enhance productivity and creativity for users.
AI and Performance Features
Starting at ₹1,13,900, these devices are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, optimized for quick responsiveness and extended battery life. Central to these new models is the integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second, enabling sophisticated AI experiences.
Shruti Bhatia, Country Manager for Modern Work & Surface in India & South Asia, emphasized the transformative potential of AI PCs, highlighting their ability to enhance productivity, creativity, and communication.
Key AI Capabilities
One standout feature is Cocreator, an AI design tool exclusive to Copilot+ PCs. This feature allows users to create visual content from simple text prompts, working seamlessly with applications like Paint. Whether using a Surface Slim Pen or touch controls on the Surface Laptop, Cocreator adapts and learns in real-time to turn ideas into visuals.
Another significant addition is Live Captions, which provides real-time translation of audio and video content. This feature, previously available on Windows, helps users understand content in different languages, making it easier to follow international shows or participate in multilingual meetings.
For audio and video enhancements, the Surface Pro includes an advanced camera with a wide-angle lens and 4K video recording capabilities. The Surface Laptop features AI-enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos and Studio Mics, designed to improve sound clarity and depth.
Pre-Order Details
Pre-orders for the Surface Copilot+ PCs will remain open until August 5, 2024, through major retailers including Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand stores. Customers who pre-order can receive a free Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset (worth ₹14,999) and a complimentary one-month subscription to Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass.
The introduction of the Surface Copilot+ PCs marks Microsoft's latest effort to integrate advanced AI capabilities into personal computing, aiming to provide users with enhanced tools for productivity and creativity.
