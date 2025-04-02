Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Microsoft rolls out Copilot+ PC features to AMD, Intel and Snapdragon-powered devices

Microsoft rolls out Copilot+ PC features to AMD, Intel and Snapdragon-powered devices

Microsoft is expanding Copilot+ features across AMD, Intel, and Snapdragon-powered PCs, bringing AI-driven tools like Live Captions, Voice Access, and creative enhancements to more users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 02 2025, 11:10 IST
Icon
10 basic tasks you can do on a Microsoft Excel sheet that will make your job simple and easy
Copilot+ PC
1/6 Do you use Microsoft Excel for your daily tasks that have to do with some sort of data or other? If not start using a Microsoft Excel sheet now! MS Excel changed the way we manage our day-to-day data a long time ago and since then a huge number of features have been added. From simple calculations to tracking information, you can do everything in a jiffy with MS Excel. Through MS Excel cells, you can add up your data, sort and filter it, put it in tables, and build charts out of it. Check out the 10 basic tasks to do on a  Microsoft Excel sheet. (Microsoft)
Copilot+ PC
2/6 1. Creating a New Workbook and SheetsIn Excel, each workbook contains sheets, that act as spreadsheets. To start a new workbook, click on File, then New, and choose Blank Workbook. You can add multiple sheets to organize your data efficiently.2. Entering Data: To Enter data, click on an empty cell, like A1, and start entering your data—numbers or text. Press Enter or Tab to move to the next cell. Cells are crucial, forming the grid that allows you to organize information effectively.  (Pexels)
Copilot+ PC
3/6 3- Applying Cell Borders: To add cell borders, select the cell or range of cells, go to the Home tab, click on the arrow next to Borders in the Font group, and choose the border style you prefer.4-AutoSum:  To calculate quickly, select the cell below or to the right of your data, navigate to the Home tab, and click on AutoSum in the Editing group. Excel will automatically calculate the sum for you. (Pexels)
Copilot+ PC
4/6 5. Basic Formulas: you can explore Excel's mathematical capabilities by using simple formulas. Start a cell with an 'equal to' sign (=), type your formula (e.g., =2+4), and press Enter. Excel can handle addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.6. Formatting Numbers: To distinguish between different types of numbers, apply formatting such as currency, percentages, or dates. Select the cells containing your numbers, go to the Home tab, click the arrow in the General box, and choose your desired format.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 7. Creating Tables for Easy Data Management: Efficiently manage and analyze your data by converting it into a table. Select your data, click the Quick Analysis button in the bottom-right corner, choose Tables, and click the Table button. This allows for quick filtering and sorting.8. Filtering Data in Tables: To filter data within a table, click the arrow in the table header of a column. Clear the Select All checkbox, then choose the specific data you want to display. This feature is invaluable for focusing on relevant information.
image caption
6/6 9. Saving Your WorkNow you can ensure your work is secure by saving it. Click the Save button on the Quick Access Toolbar or press Ctrl+S. If it's your first time saving, select a location, enter a name for your workbook, and click Save.10. Activating and Using Add-Ins: You can extend Excel's functionality by activating add-ins. Navigate to the File tab, choose Options, go to the Add-Ins category, select Excel Add-ins, and click Go. Check the add-ins you want to use, click OK, and if prompted, install the selected add-ins. (Pixabay)
Copilot+ PC
icon View all Images
Microsoft is extending the features of Copilot+, such as live captions and AI tools, to AMD, Intel and Snapdragon devices. (Microsoft)

Microsoft is rolling out Copilot+ PC features such as Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image, and Image Creator to all PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V, and Snapdragon X Series processors. This update aims to enhance the user experience across a broader range of devices, providing users with powerful tools for creativity and accessibility.

Live Captions are now available on Copilot+ PCs using AMD and Intel processors. This feature delivers real-time English captions for audio and video content, improving accessibility during meetings, podcasts, and video playback. Initially launched on Snapdragon X Series devices, Live Captions will soon include Simplified Chinese and extend to AMD and Intel-powered devices.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹72,900Original price:₹79,900
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹32,290Original price:₹42,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A56
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹47,999Original price:₹52,999
Buy now

Also read: 5 Free AI tools to transform your photos into Ghibli-style masterpieces in seconds

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Voice Access, another key feature, is currently available on Snapdragon X Series devices. This update allows users to interact with their PC using natural language commands. Leveraging the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the feature offers a smoother voice control experience and will expand to AMD and Intel devices later this year.

AI-Driven Creative Tools Now on More PCs

Microsoft is also extending its AI-driven creative tools, previously limited to Snapdragon-powered devices, to those with AMD and Intel processors. This includes Cocreator in Paint, which lets users combine text prompts and freehand drawing to create detailed artwork. The feature transforms Paint into a robust creative platform suitable for both casual users and professionals.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a sale to begin in India on April 16: Check price, sale offers, features, and more

Restyle Image and Image Creator in the Photos app offer users the ability to turn photos into artistic creations or generate visuals from text descriptions. These creative tools cater to various needs, from personal projects to professional marketing materials.

Also read: OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

How to Access These Features

To access these new features, users should update their Microsoft Paint and Photos apps through the Microsoft Store. These updates, part of the March 2025 Windows non-security preview update, will be rolled out over the coming months through Windows' controlled feature rollout (CFR). Users can enable "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" in the Settings > Windows Update menu to gain early access to the new features.

The availability of these features may vary depending on the device and region. For more details, users can visit aka.ms/copilotpluspcs for the full rollout timeline and feature availability.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 11:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Games

Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo teases new mouse-style feature for Switch 2 ahead of major reveal event tomorrow
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 might not arrive anytime soon, says Take-Two Interactive boss
Nintendo Today app

Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more
Nintendo Direct March 2025

New games, features, and surprises: Everything Nintendo revealed at March 2025 Direct event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets