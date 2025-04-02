Microsoft rolls out Copilot+ PC features to AMD, Intel and Snapdragon-powered devices

Microsoft is rolling out Copilot+ PC features such as Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image, and Image Creator to all PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V, and Snapdragon X Series processors. This update aims to enhance the user experience across a broader range of devices, providing users with powerful tools for creativity and accessibility.

Live Captions are now available on Copilot+ PCs using AMD and Intel processors. This feature delivers real-time English captions for audio and video content, improving accessibility during meetings, podcasts, and video playback. Initially launched on Snapdragon X Series devices, Live Captions will soon include Simplified Chinese and extend to AMD and Intel-powered devices.

Also read: 5 Free AI tools to transform your photos into Ghibli-style masterpieces in seconds

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Voice Access, another key feature, is currently available on Snapdragon X Series devices. This update allows users to interact with their PC using natural language commands. Leveraging the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the feature offers a smoother voice control experience and will expand to AMD and Intel devices later this year.

AI-Driven Creative Tools Now on More PCs

Microsoft is also extending its AI-driven creative tools, previously limited to Snapdragon-powered devices, to those with AMD and Intel processors. This includes Cocreator in Paint, which lets users combine text prompts and freehand drawing to create detailed artwork. The feature transforms Paint into a robust creative platform suitable for both casual users and professionals.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a sale to begin in India on April 16: Check price, sale offers, features, and more

Restyle Image and Image Creator in the Photos app offer users the ability to turn photos into artistic creations or generate visuals from text descriptions. These creative tools cater to various needs, from personal projects to professional marketing materials.

Also read: OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

How to Access These Features

To access these new features, users should update their Microsoft Paint and Photos apps through the Microsoft Store. These updates, part of the March 2025 Windows non-security preview update, will be rolled out over the coming months through Windows' controlled feature rollout (CFR). Users can enable "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" in the Settings > Windows Update menu to gain early access to the new features.

The availability of these features may vary depending on the device and region. For more details, users can visit aka.ms/copilotpluspcs for the full rollout timeline and feature availability.