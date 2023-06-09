Microsoft seeks to assure customers its AI products will be lawful

Microsoft Corp. will create a program to assure customers the artificial intelligence software they buy from the company will meet any future laws and regulations, looking to keep clients investing in AI tools ahead of whatever rules are passed governing the new technology.

The software company will help clients manage regulatory issues stemming from AI applications they deploy with Microsoft, convene customer councils on the issues and continue its engagement with lawmakers “to promote effective and interoperable AI regulation,” Microsoft said Thursday in a blog post.

The Redmond, Washington-based software maker is releasing a flurry of AI tools and products revamping some of its best-known programs with technology from OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker that counts Microsoft as its biggest investor. With both companies advocating for AI regulation, including a separate US agency to monitor the issue, and European lawmakers debating a proposed law regarding artificial intelligence, Microsoft wants to encourage customers to keep purchasing these new products while the legal landscape takes shape.

“There are legitimate concerns about the power of the technology and the potential for it to be used to cause harm rather than benefits,” wrote Antony Cook, Microsoft vice president and deputy general counsel, in the blog post.