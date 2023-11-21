Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft to Appoint Sam Altman CEO of New In-House AI Team

Microsoft to Appoint Sam Altman CEO of New In-House AI Team

Microsoft Corp. said that Sam Altman will lead the software developer’s new in-house artificial intelligence team after the OpenAI co-founder was ousted from his startup last week, a bid to shore up Microsoft’s AI plans and reassure investors.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 07:05 IST
Icon
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Sam Altman to join Microsoft after leaving OpenAI. (AFP)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Sam Altman to join Microsoft after leaving OpenAI. (AFP)

Microsoft Corp. said that Sam Altman will lead the software developer's new in-house artificial intelligence team after the OpenAI co-founder was ousted from his startup last week, a bid to shore up Microsoft's AI plans and reassure investors.

Greg Brockman, an OpenAI board member and co-founder who also left the company last week, will join Altman and Microsoft will “move quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” the Redmond, Washington-based company's Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a post on LinkedIn early on Monday. In another post on X, formerly Twitter, Nadella said Altman will serve as CEO of the new in-house group.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The move, at midnight local time on Sunday, was the latest in a dramatic three days for Microsoft and OpenAI's relationship, a backup plan for Nadella after his efforts to restore Altman and Brockman to OpenAI were thwarted. The OpenAI board named former Twitch chief Emmett Shear as CEO. Nadella wrote that Microsoft looks forward to getting to know Shear and working with him.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners,” Nadella said on LinkedIn.

The Microsoft chief has been revamping his company's entire product lineup around OpenAI's technology and has put $13 billion into the startup, making Microsoft by far its biggest shareholder with a roughly 49% stake.

Still, Microsoft was shocked Friday when it received just a few minutes notice that the board had ousted Altman, who enjoys a close relationship with Nadella. The news sent Microsoft shares down amid concern that upheaval at OpenAI could adversely impact Microsoft's entire AI strategy. They reversed course and rose as much as 2.7% in premarket trading Monday after Nadella's announcement.

Microsoft executives were also surprised Sunday by Shear's appointment, as they had expected they would be able to get OpenAI's board to back down and allow Mira Murati, who had been appointed interim CEO, to return Altman and Brockman to the company in some capacity, said people familiar with the company's thinking. They asked not to be named discussing private deliberations.

It's not yet clear who or how many former OpenAI workers may join Microsoft — Nadella said colleagues of Altman and Brockman would follow — nor how Microsoft will balance its ongoing commitment to OpenAI against its own new Altman-led AI group. Nadella offered LinkedIn and GitHub as examples of Microsoft-owned businesses that operate with “independent identities and cultures” and their own CEO.

Microsoft has worked for more than 20 years on its own AI research. Its move to rely heavily on OpenAI technology and give that company vast computing resources, in some cases over homegrown projects, has caused some tension with those working on AI in-house. While some long-time Microsoft AI hands have left the company, moving Altman and Brockman into Microsoft could cause some further consternation. 

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 07:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon