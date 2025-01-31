Microsoft to integrate DeepSeek R1 to Copilot+ PCs in the upcoming update - All details

Microsoft has revealed plans to integrate DeepSeek R1, a new AI tool, into its Copilot+ PCs. This addition will allow developers to create AI features that operate efficiently directly on devices without the need for an internet connection. DeepSeek R1 promises to address data privacy concerns, as it processes user data locally, without sending it to the cloud.

Rollout Plans for DeepSeek R1 Features

The company has not yet specified a launch date but provided some details on the rollout. The first devices to support DeepSeek R1-based features will be those powered by the Snapdragon X series of processors. These include devices with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite chips, which offer enhanced AI capabilities and improved energy efficiency. Major PC brands such as Asus, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Acer are expected to release these devices, which feature powerful NPUs capable of supporting these advanced AI models.

Support for Intel and AMD Devices Coming Soon

In the following phases, Intel's Core Ultra 200V series and AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series processors will also gain access to DeepSeek R1 features. AMD has already released guides for the DeepSeek R1 Distill, which includes support for its older Ryzen 8040 and 7040 chips.

For now, the initial focus will be on introducing the "DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen-1.5B" model, a specific version of the AI tool. With the first wave of compatible devices launching soon, users can expect powerful AI tools that don't require cloud-based processing or internet connectivity.

Microsoft's swift move to embrace DeepSeek AI follows its growing interest in local AI models, even as some concerns about data privacy and security persist. The deployment of this technology comes despite prior criticisms of AI models like DeepSeek, with accusations regarding excessive data collection and potential privacy issues. However, Microsoft's approach of implementing a local version of DeepSeek R1 aims to alleviate some of these concerns, though reactions to the shift remain mixed.