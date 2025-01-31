Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Microsoft to integrate DeepSeek R1 to Copilot+ PCs in the upcoming update - All details

Microsoft to integrate DeepSeek R1 to Copilot+ PCs in the upcoming update - All details

Microsoft is set to bring DeepSeek R1 AI features to Copilot+ PCs to offer developers a local, efficient AI tool for enhanced privacy and performance. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 13:02 IST
Microsoft DeepSeek R1
Microsoft will soon integrate DeepSeek R1 AI features into Copilot+ PCs. (REUTERS)

Microsoft has revealed plans to integrate DeepSeek R1, a new AI tool, into its Copilot+ PCs. This addition will allow developers to create AI features that operate efficiently directly on devices without the need for an internet connection. DeepSeek R1 promises to address data privacy concerns, as it processes user data locally, without sending it to the cloud.

Rollout Plans for DeepSeek R1 Features

The company has not yet specified a launch date but provided some details on the rollout. The first devices to support DeepSeek R1-based features will be those powered by the Snapdragon X series of processors. These include devices with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite chips, which offer enhanced AI capabilities and improved energy efficiency. Major PC brands such as Asus, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Acer are expected to release these devices, which feature powerful NPUs capable of supporting these advanced AI models.

Also read: Google Introduces ‘Identity Check' feature for Pixel phones: Know what is it and how it works

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Support for Intel and AMD Devices Coming Soon

In the following phases, Intel's Core Ultra 200V series and AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series processors will also gain access to DeepSeek R1 features. AMD has already released guides for the DeepSeek R1 Distill, which includes support for its older Ryzen 8040 and 7040 chips.

Also read: Own these Apple devices? Update now to protect against hacks, says Indian govt

For now, the initial focus will be on introducing the "DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen-1.5B" model, a specific version of the AI tool. With the first wave of compatible devices launching soon, users can expect powerful AI tools that don't require cloud-based processing or internet connectivity.

Also read: India IT minister praises DeepSeek's low-cost AI, compares it with own investment approach

Microsoft's swift move to embrace DeepSeek AI follows its growing interest in local AI models, even as some concerns about data privacy and security persist. The deployment of this technology comes despite prior criticisms of AI models like DeepSeek, with accusations regarding excessive data collection and potential privacy issues. However, Microsoft's approach of implementing a local version of DeepSeek R1 aims to alleviate some of these concerns, though reactions to the shift remain mixed.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 13:02 IST
