Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft to take board seat at OpenAI if Sam Altman returns

Microsoft to take board seat at OpenAI if Sam Altman returns

Microsoft is planning to take a seat on OpenAI's board if Sam Altman returns as CEO. The company is also urging OpenAI to bring Altman back, alongside other investors, and is reportedly pressing for a board replacement.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 08:45 IST
Icon
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Sam Altman could be back at OpenAI just days after his sacking following pressure from the investors, namely Microsoft. (AFP)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Sam Altman could be back at OpenAI just days after his sacking following pressure from the investors, namely Microsoft. (AFP)

The convoluting Sam Altman-OpenAI saga took another twist on Monday as rumours of a possible return to OpenAI were fuelled as Altman was spotted in the building. The former CEO also posted a picture on his X account with the caption “first and last time i ever wear one of these”. However, Altman could yet return to OpenAI as investors have reportedly told the board to get him back onboard, while the company's employees were also shocked and angered at the decision. But if Altman is back, OpenAI investor Microsoft could take a seat on the board.

Microsoft's board role at OpenAI

Quoting two people familiar with the matter, The Information reported that Microsoft is planning to take a seat on the board if the ousted CEO comes back to OpenAI. For the unaware, Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest backer, with a stake of nearly $10 billion. 

According to a Bloomberg report, the Satya Nadella-led company is also making efforts to urge OpenAI to bring back Sam Altman as the CEO alongside other investors such as Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management. And if Altman returns, Microsoft is reportedly planning to take a seat on the board - either as OpenAI's board of directors or as a board observer without voting power. The investors are also reportedly pressing the company to replace the board, amidst reports that OpenAI directors are considering stepping down. 

On the other hand, another report claimed that OpenAI employees had given the company an ultimatum to bring Sam Altman but the company missed its 5:00 PM PT deadline, which could lead to a potential mass exodus of employees.

Sam Altman sacking - What happened

On November 17, the abrupt announcement of the sacking of OpenAI Sam Altman sent shockwaves around the tech sector. According to the company, the reason for his sacking was Altman not being “consistently candid in his communications with the board”. The news came as a surprise as just a few days prior, Altman was on stage at the first-ever OpenAI developer day, announcing new features coming to ChatGPT, its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, as well as the company's other AI efforts. Shortly after the announcement, president and co-founder of the company Greg Brockman also resigned from his position, while the chief technology officer Mira Murati was announced as an interim CEO.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 08:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon