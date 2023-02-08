    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Engine Using OpenAI's ChatGPT-like technology

    Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Engine Using OpenAI's ChatGPT-like technology

    Microsoft Corp. unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, aiming to gain ground on Google’s web-search juggernaut by being first to offer a more conversational alternative for finding answers on the web and creating content.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 07:36 IST
    The best 6 Microsoft Teams features in 2022 that you should be using
    Microsoft
    1/6 Here is the list of six best features of Microsoft Teams in 2022. The first one in the list is Virtual Whiteboard, it helps participants in the meeting to actively collaborate and ideate with one another using sketches, graphs, icons, and more. Users can draw, erase, and share content in real-time. People without a pen or touchscreen can contribute by typing. (Microsoft )
    image caption
    2/6 The second feature in the list is Remix Ringtone , Microsoft Teams added a catchy remix of its classic Teams ringtone as a custom option.  (Microsoft )
    image caption
    3/6 The third in the list is Instant Polls, By the help of it users can create quick polls with binary answer options (yes/no, thumb up/thumb down, heart/broken heart) and get immediate answers to their spoken poll question. (Microsoft)
    image caption
    4/6 Live Captions and transcriptions for Teams meetings on Web is fourth in the list of best features. It helps in real-time captioning and transcription are available for web users in Teams meetings in 27 languages. (Microsoft)
    image caption
    5/6 Fifth in the list is Inline message translation. It allows users to chat in their native tongue and translate messages into English. (Microsoft)
    image caption
    6/6 The last Microsoft Teams feature in the list is Schedule Messages. It helps users to delay sending the chat messages. You can find the option to schedule messages in the chat window.   (Microsoft)
    Bing
    View all Images
    Microsoft unveils Bing search engine and Edge browser integrated with ChatGPT. (AP)

    Microsoft Corp. unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, aiming to gain ground on Google's web-search juggernaut by being first to offer a more conversational alternative for finding answers on the web and creating content.

    “This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category,” Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said at an event Tuesday at the company's Redmond, Washington, headquarters. It's “high time” innovation was restored to internet search, he said.

    The new Bing, which runs on an OpenAI language model that is more advanced than the one behind ChatGPT, can be switched in and out of chat mode, and users can tap the bot to compose emails. The new Edge browser adds the AI-based Bing for chat and writing text, and it can summarize web pages and answer queries.

    Microsoft recently announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, solidifying ties with the startup to get the inside track on its artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT and Dall-E, which have attracted millions of users in just months. Beyond search, Microsoft executives have said they want to add OpenAI's technology into Office productivity software, security programs and video-game tools.

    The new Bing search query box can accept up to 1,000 characters. In a demonstration, Microsoft Vice President Yusuf Mehdi asked the chat-based engine about events in Scottsdale, Arizona, during this weekend's Super Bowl. The new Bing returned information about a Super Bowl week party, a culinary event and other related happenings. The souped-up service can also estimate whether an Ikea love seat will fit in a 2019 Honda Odyssey — Bing told Mehdi it wasn't sure, and it depends on whether the second and third row of the vehicle are folded down.

    Asked for an egg substitute in recipes, Bing offered several choices and the measurements of each that equals one egg. It also discussed the properties of each substitute, like which will make the recipe fluffier.

    A flurry of product announcements from Microsoft and Google in recent weeks comes amid a sudden intense focus on generative AI, which can generate new content from digital troves of text, photos and art. Last week Microsoft unveiled a customer-management program that uses OpenAI text-generation tools to compose emails for salespeople, and jazzed up the premium tier of its Teams chat and meeting software with AI-written post-meeting notes.

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google, whose search engine has almost 90% of the market, uses AI but relies on an older language model. From a competitive standpoint, Google's longtime dominance has meant the market has grown stodgy, with the 14-year-old Bing and other upstarts unable to make significant inroads. While parts of the basic page design and features from the main players have been tweaked over the years, the format for search results — a list of links — remains.

    ChatGPT and other generative AI search product aim to change that, replacing links that may or may not address a user's query with a conversational, contextual answer. The risks to this burgeoning approach are that inaccuracies or misinformation can seep into responses, and — depending on how results are presented — users may not be able to tell the source or veracity of information that the service has given as a definitive answer.

    In recent months, Google's once-vaunted AI unit has lost momentum and lately has been overshadowed by OpenAI. The larger company has been stuck, puzzling over whether or when to release its work and how to innovate without imperiling its core search and ad businesses. In December, Google employees asked CEO Sundar Pichai and AI research chief Jeff Dean about competition from ChatGPT. According to CNBC, the executives responded that unlike startups, which can quickly release new tools to the public, Google faces vast reputational risk from any mistakes or errors because it already has billions of users.

    The success of ChatGPT and Microsoft's increased investment in its developer seem to have accelerated Pichai's timeline. Google's management mobilized teams of researchers to respond to ChatGPT, declaring the situation a “code red” threat.

    On Monday, Google said its own conversational AI service, Bard, is opening up to trusted testers, and that the company is readying the service for the public “in the coming weeks.” Bard aims to generate detailed answers when given simple prompts, such as what to make for lunch or how to plan a friend's baby shower, Google said. The service is based on LaMDA, Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications system.

    Google also offered a look at some AI-powered features that will soon appear in its search and are intended to offer users insights for queries where there's no one correct answer.

    Microsoft, meanwhile, has been steadily boosting its bet on artificial intelligence features, seeking to add new capabilities to existing consumer and corporate products and create new experiences. The company is investing in the space even as scales back in other ways — the company is laying off 10,000 workers and has warned of a slowdown in cloud and business software sales for the rest of the fiscal year ending in June.

    While Microsoft has aligned with OpenAI, Google is also investing almost $400 million in AI startup Anthropic, which is testing a ChatGPT rival called Claude, according to a person familiar with the matter.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 07:31 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum