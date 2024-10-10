Microsoft Windows users at ‘high risk’ again, Indian government issues warning

Microsoft Windows is undoubtedly the most used PC operating system around the globe. Millions of users rely on Microsoft Windows to get their day to day work done. Our dependability on the Microsoft Windows OS came under spotlight during a massive outage that was caused due to a faulty CrowdStrike update. The tech giant rolls out updates and patches to keep the users safe and fix any issue or vulnerabilities that may affect the users. However, most of us avoid and delay updating our OS, putting us in a risky position. That's why, to keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for Microsoft Windows users. A remote attacker may be able to get elevated privileges, bypass security restrictions, obtain sensitive information, conduct remote code execution attacks, or cause denial of service (DoS) conditions.

Why are Windows users are risk

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Microsoft Windows users in India. As per CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in various Microsoft products including Windows, Azure, Office, Tools and SQL Server. CERT-In has advised users to apply appropriate updates as per the vendor advisory.

Second warning for Microsoft users this week

Earlier this week, CERT-In alerted users of multiple vulnerabilities present in Microsoft Edge. The exploitation of these vulnerabilities could potentially allow remote attackers to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Specifically, these vulnerabilities stem from several factors, including insufficient data validation in Mojo, Inappropriate implementation in V8 and Integer overflow in Layout. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing users to visit specially crafted websites or HTML pages, leading to severe security breaches.



