Midjourney alternative: Meet Gencraft, an AI art generator that can generate both images and videos

As far as AI art generators are concerned, not all of them are built the same way. Today, users have a wide range of choices to create their own AI-generated images through platforms such as DALL-E, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and even the AI Generative Fill tool in Photoshop. However, mastering these platforms takes time and effort, and getting your desired results without understanding various tools and filters can be tricky. However, if you're in search of an easy-to-use platform, you would be more benefitted by using Gencraft, a fine Midjourney alternative. It is an AI art generator with a user-centered approach.

Gencraft AI art generator

Gencraft was created by Hive.ai, a US-based AI firm. The platform was designed by Suman Gupta, a product designer at the company. She described the platform in her LinkedIn profile and said, “Throughout the design process, I focused on creating an intuitive and user-friendly interface. I carefully considered user flows, interactions, and visual hierarchies to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all users. Customization and personalization options were a priority, as I wanted to cater to diverse creative needs and foster a sense of creative freedom and expression”.

The platform adheres to this philosophy. Once you enter the website, you get the option to choose between image, video, animation, and editing. While image generation is free (10 prompts a day after registration), other features are only for paid subscribers. For image generation, you can simply click on the option and start typing your prompt. It has both text-to-image and image-to-image functionality. There is also an “enhance prompt” option which automatically improves your prompt to ensure you get the desired result.

Apart from creating your own art, you can also check out what others have created through the Explore page. Free images provided by Gencraft are licensed under Creative Commons and are specifically intended for non-commercial use. Gencraft retains these free images on their servers for a duration of 30 days, after which they are removed.

There are two paid subscription tiers — Starter and Pro. Starter is priced at Rs. 399 a month and lets you use 25 prompts a day. The Pro subscription comes at a price of Rs. 999 a month and lets you generate unlimited images, train your own models, and download 4K images. Both tiers also give you commercial usage access.