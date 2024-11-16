Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight live on Netflix: How to watch, boxing match details and more

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Netflix has partnered with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) to bring a boxing mega-event to screens worldwide. For the first time ever, Netflix will air a live boxing event headlined by Jake "El Gallo de Dorado" Paul facing off against the legendary Mike "The Baddest Man on the Planet" Tyson. The highly anticipated event will take place on Friday, November 15, from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.



Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch on Netflix



The boxing event will be streamed live on Netflix. You simply simply have to open Netflix on your mobile, TV or laptop to enjoy the mega boxing event. Netflix is running a banner link for the fight, simply click on it to see the match in high quality.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place on November 16, at 6:30 AM IST. The venue for the event is the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: The Main Event

In a showdown that promises to be a spectacle, Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation-turned-boxer, will step into the ring against the iconic Mike Tyson, one of the most feared and respected fighters in boxing history. This heavyweight bout, lasting eight two-minute rounds, is expected to capture the attention of boxing fans around the world. Tyson, known for his aggressive style and knockout power, will look to prove he still has what it takes, while Paul aims to solidify his place in the sport with a career-defining win.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano: A Rematch for the Ages

In a thrilling co-main event, the undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor will go head-to-head with the unified featherweight champion Amanda "The Real Deal" Serrano. With Taylor holding a record of 23-1 (6 KOs) and Serrano at 47-2-1 (31 KOs), fans can expect a highly competitive and intense bout. The two fighters previously met in 2022 in a fight that many hailed as one of the best women's boxing bouts in history. This rematch is set to be a 10-round, two-minute-per-round battle for the undisputed super lightweight world title.

Undercard Fights: More Action to Look Forward To

Before the headline bouts, a series of undercard matches will further elevate the excitement. The action kicks off with a six-round super middleweight fight between Whindersson Nunes and Neeraj Goyat. Following that, Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos will compete for the WBC Welterweight World Title in a gruelling 12-round clash.