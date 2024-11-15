Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul India time: When and where to watch the iconic fight

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight is not just big in terms of viewers but also in terms of money.

By: HT TECH
Nov 15 2024, 13:12 IST
Promoter Nakisa Bidarian, center, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, steps in the way of Mike Tyson, left, after Tyson slapped Jake Paul during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout. (AP)

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul India time is trending on Google Search as the boxing legend is set to make a highly anticipated return to the ring, facing a YouTube star in one of the most talked-about fights of the year. The bout will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, tomorrow (November 16), with both fighters bringing plenty of drama and spectacle to the event. Both Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have a huge fan following in India. Recently, Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul also visited India to launch his energy drink brand Prime in the country. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is not just big in terms of viewers but also in terms of money. The fight is also set to be a financial bonanza. Paul revealed that he would receive a staggering $40 million USD for the bout, while Tyson's purse will be $20 million USD.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul India time: When and how to watch

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight will take place on November 16, at 6:30 AM IST. The venue for the event is the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live in India. However, the fight will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Tone set for a grand match

The weigh-in already set the tone for a heated encounter, with Tyson, 58, slapping Paul during the face-off. Tyson weighed in at 103.6 kg, while Paul, 26, tipped the scales at 102.9 kg.

Also read
Tyson's Comeback After Nearly Two Decades

Tyson, known for his fearsome reputation and a career record of 50 wins and 6 losses with 44 knockouts, hasn't fought professionally since 2005. Reflecting on his tumultuous journey, Tyson admitted, “I've been through so many ups and downs since my last fight with Kevin McBride. I've been in rehab, I've been in prison, been locked up. Never in a million years did I believe I'd be doing this.”

Jake Paul: The Disruptor of Boxing

Jake Paul, a social media influencer turned boxer, boasts a 9-1 record in the ring. Known for his controversial and polarising persona, Paul has embraced the role of the "heel" in boxing. “I'm the new kid on the block, the disrupter, the loud mouth,” Paul said. “Naturally, people want to root against me, and that's great for the sport.”

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 13:12 IST
