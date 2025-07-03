Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Mind-reading AI is no longer science fiction as Centaur AI predicts human choices with scary accuracy

Mind-reading AI is no longer science fiction as Centaur AI predicts human choices with scary accuracy

What if a computer could predict your next move? Centaur is an AI that learns from real choices, matching human brain patterns and raising new questions about privacy, trust, and how much machines can really understand us.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 03 2025, 16:57 IST
Centaur AI learns from millions of decisions, offering new insights into how people think and act in real life.
Centaur AI learns from millions of decisions, offering new insights into how people think and act in real life. (Unsplash)

Have you ever wondered if a computer could really get inside your head, not in a sci-fi way, but in a way that actually understands what you might do next? That is exactly what is happening with Centaur, a new artificial intelligence that is starting to predict human behaviour with a level of accuracy that is making scientists sit up and take notice.

How Centaur learns about us

Centaur is not just another chatbot. In fact, it has been trained on a mountain of real-world data, more than 60,000 people making over 10 million decisions in all kinds of situations. This includes everything from memory games to tricky moral dilemmas, all boiled down into simple language so the AI could learn what people actually do, not just what they say they will do.

Researchers took a powerful language model and gave it a crash course in human psychology. They did not start from scratch, either. They used Meta's Llama 3.1 as a base, then fine-tuned it with a special training method that focused only on the bits that matter for predicting behaviour. The whole process took less than a week, but the results are surprising.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Centaur was tested on a huge variety of psychological experiments. It did not just spit out random guesses. When put to the test, it beat out the old psychology models that experts have trusted for years. How, you wonder? It could predict what people would do, even when the rules of the game changed or when it faced a challenge it had never seen before. In some cases, it even started to behave like a real person, making decisions that felt genuinely human.

What makes this AI different

One of the most surprising things about Centaur is that its way of thinking started to line up with patterns found in actual brain scans. No one told it to copy the brain, but the more it learned about human choices, the more its inner workings started to look like ours. It even helped scientists spot a new way people make decisions, something the experts had missed before.

Centaur could end up being useful in all sorts of places. Think about smarter apps that actually understand how you learn, or tools that help doctors spot when someone is struggling. Of course, there are big questions too. If an AI can predict your choices, how much privacy do you really have? And who gets to decide how this kind of technology is used?

For now, the team behind Centaur is working on making it even better, adding more voices and more types of decisions so it does not just reflect one slice of humanity. They have opened up their work so other researchers can build on it, hoping to create a tool that helps us all understand ourselves a little better.

The Centaur study was published in the journal Nature on July 2, 2025. The research was led by a team at the Institute for Human-Centered AI at Helmholtz Munich.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 16:57 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets