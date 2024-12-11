MobiKwik IPO: Fully subscribed within an hour as investor interest soars on day one

MobiKwik IPO: MobiKwik's initial public offering (IPO) launched on December 11, 2024, and has already been fully subscribed within the first hour. The IPO will remain open for subscriptions until December 13, 2024. The allotment of shares is expected to be completed by December 16, 2024, with the listing scheduled on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 18, 2024.

MobiKwik IPO: Price Band and Investment Details

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs. 265 and Rs. 279 per share, with the minimum application size being 53 shares. Retail investors must invest a minimum of Rs. 14,787. For Small and Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots (742 shares), totaling Rs. 207,018, while for large Non-Institutional Investors (bNII), the minimum investment is 68 lots (3,604 shares), amounting to Rs. 1,005,516.

Also read: Instagram will now allow you to share ‘Trial Reels': What it means and how it works

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Strong Demand on Day 1

MobiKwik's IPO, valued at Rs. 572 crore, quickly gained traction, receiving a surge of bids just hours after its opening. As of 11:40 a.m. on the first day, the IPO had attracted bids for 2,16,17,852 shares, surpassing the 1,18,71,696 shares offered. The retail portion was oversubscribed 7.69 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors portion received 1.55 times the subscription.

Also read: “Teri Maa …” FIITJEE chairman DK Goel abuses employees in Zoom meeting, watch video

The company had raised Rs. 257 crore from anchor investors before the IPO opened. This public issue represents a fresh issuance of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund MobiKwik's growth initiatives, including expanding its financial services and payment offerings, along with investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technology development.

Also read: Myntra loses over ₹1 crore in refund scam: Here's how fraudsters got…

MobiKwik, known for its digital wallet and payment services, also offers a range of financial products such as digital credit, insurance, and investment options through its flagship app. This is MobiKwik's second attempt at an IPO, following its earlier attempt in July 2021, which was eventually withdrawn in November 2021 due to unfavorable market conditions.