Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the US today, where he is expected to meet the world's most influential leaders in New York. There will be many such leaders at the conference, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, who is known for his entrepreneurial brilliance and astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate Paul Romer, essayist, mathematical statistician Nicholas Nassim Taleb, and investor Ray Dalio.

As part of his visit from June 21-24, PM Modi will attend the state dinner hosted by President Biden, as well as address a joint session of the US Congress.

PM Modi is in the US to forge closer strategic tes with the US, ink a some armament deals as well as to encourage businessmen to invest in India.

About Musk, Degrasse Tyson, and other thought leaders

Elon Musk is known for his role in establishing Tesla and SpaceX as successful business entities and now as the owner of Twitter.

Alongside Musk, PM Modi is also set to meet Neil deGrasse Tyson, a well-known American astronomer celebrated for his efforts in popularizing science and ensuring engagement with the wider public.

As part of his visit, PM Modi also wants to meet Nobel Prize winner and world-renowned economist, Paul Romer, in order to gain insights into long-term economic growth and how it is connected to technological innovation.