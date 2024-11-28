Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Mohammed Zubair, Alt News co-founder, tops Google Search trend today because …

According to Google Trends, interest in Mohammed Zubair surged dramatically, with over 1000 searches recorded—a rise of 200%. The spike coincided with a hearing at the Allahabad High Court, where Zubair had petitioned to quash the FIR.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 10:44 IST
Mohammed Zubair was among the second most popular search keywords on Google Search on November 28, 2024.
Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking platform Alt News, became a trending topic on Google on Thursday following the Ghaziabad Police's disclosure of additional charges against him. These charges include allegations of “endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India” and violations under the Information Technology (IT) Act. The FIR, originally registered on 8 October, has now escalated in legal complexity.

Google Trends Show Spiking Interest

According to Google Trends, interest in Mohammed Zubair surged dramatically, with over 1000 searches recorded—a rise of 200%. Since 28th November morning, Mohammed Zubair was among the second most popular search keywords on Google Search. The spike coincided with a hearing at the Allahabad High Court, where Zubair had petitioned to quash the FIR.

The case stems from Zubair sharing a video clip of controversial remarks by Yati Narsinghanand, a Hindutva leader known for inflammatory speeches.

New Sections Added to FIR

During the hearing, Zubair's lawyer, Vrinda Grover, highlighted the addition of serious charges to the FIR. She stated:

“On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Police mentioned plans to add new sections to the FIR but were directed by the court to formalise this. On Thursday morning, they submitted an affidavit confirming the inclusion of Section 152 and Section 66 of the IT Act.”

The inclusion of Section 152, which pertains to acts endangering the sovereignty and unity of India, significantly escalates the gravity of the case.

Grover expressed concerns over the legal implications of the additional charges:

“Earlier, the offences listed carried sentences of less than seven years, which did not mandate arrest. However, the inclusion of Section 152 has serious consequences, potentially jeopardising personal liberty. We are optimistic that the court will examine these concerns thoroughly.”

Ongoing Legal Battle

Zubair has frequently been in the spotlight for his work with Alt News, which focuses on debunking misinformation. This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing legal challenges he faces.

The Allahabad High Court's decision in this matter is highly anticipated, as it could set a precedent for similar cases involving online content and free speech in India.

The charges against Mohammed Zubair have raised significant legal and constitutional questions, including the balance between national security concerns and individual freedoms. With public interest at its peak and the legal stakes heightened, the outcome of this case is being closely watched.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 10:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets