Monstrous 100 foot asteroid nearing Earth today! Will it collide? Here is what NASA informs

Saturday, February 4 will see 5 giant asteroids zooming towards Earth at fiery speeds. All these asteroids are of varied sizes ranging from 100 feet to 58 feet. Since they will be coming very close to Earth, it becomes important to track their movement. NASA, keeps an eye on all the near-Earth objects like asteroids, comets, among others, which can pose a threat to the planet. Here are the details the research organisation provided about the asteroids nearing Earth today.

As per the latest information shared by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) the 100-foot Asteroid 2023 BN6 is rushing towards planet Earth today, February 4, 2023. Is this asteroid going to come too close to Earth for comfort? Asteroid 2023 BN6n's closest approach to Earth will be 770000 kilometers, according to NASA's JPL. This is extremely close. The 100-foot, airplane sized asteroid is moving at a great speed of 27072 kilometer per hour (7.52km/sec). However, the most important aspect to know is that this asteroid is not posing any kind of threat or danger for our planet and will simply fly past it although at a distance deemed too close for comfort.

Other than asteroid BN6, asteroid 2023 BZ7 of 68 foot will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 4650000. The 68 foot asteroid is travelling at a speed of 33552 kilometer per hour. Apart from these two, the other asteroids nearing the planet are 2020 OO1, 2023 BO7, and 2023 BC4.

It can be known that the majority of near-Earth objects have orbits that don't bring them very close to Earth, and therefore, pose no risk of impact, but a small fraction of them – called potentially hazardous asteroids – require more attention. These objects are defined as asteroids that are more than about 460 feet (140 meters) in size with orbits that bring them as close as within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit.