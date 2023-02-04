    Trending News

    Home Tech News Monstrous 100 foot asteroid nearing Earth today! Will it collide? Here is what NASA informs

    Monstrous 100 foot asteroid nearing Earth today! Will it collide? Here is what NASA informs

    A monstrous sized asteroid named 2023 BN6 is rushing towards Earth today. Know the speed, distance, and more of this 100 foot asteroid, according to NASA here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 11:25 IST
    NASA spots 5 asteroids, including colossal 460-foot asteroid heading for Earth
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 BR5 - NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BR5. The asteroid is expected to fly past Earth closely today, February 3, at a distance of 4.1 million kilometers. According to NASA, the asteroid is relatively small with a size 28 feet and 62 feet across. This space rock is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 28334 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2011 AG5 - A colossal asteroid which is nearly 460 feet wide will fly past Earth by a very close margin today, February 3. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2011 AG5, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 1.8 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 35706 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 BN6 – Another asteroid named 2023 BN6 will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, February 4, at just 769,090 kilometers. The asteroid, with a width between 82 feet and 180 feet, is travelling at a staggering speed of 27038 kilometers per hour towards the planet.  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    4/5 Asteroid 2020 OO1 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2020 OO1. It is expected to fly past Earth closely tomorrow, February 4, at a distance of 1.8 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a speed of 27852 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2023 BO7 - The fifth asteroid which is set to make a close approach is named Asteroid 2023 BO7. It is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely tomorrow, February 4. Asteroid 2023 BO7 is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 18537 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width between 32 feet and 72 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 5.4 million kilometers.   (NASA)
    Asteroids
    View all Images
    Check the details related to Asteroid 2023 BN6 here. (Pixabay)

    Saturday, February 4 will see 5 giant asteroids zooming towards Earth at fiery speeds. All these asteroids are of varied sizes ranging from 100 feet to 58 feet. Since they will be coming very close to Earth, it becomes important to track their movement. NASA, keeps an eye on all the near-Earth objects like asteroids, comets, among others, which can pose a threat to the planet. Here are the details the research organisation provided about the asteroids nearing Earth today.

    As per the latest information shared by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) the 100-foot Asteroid 2023 BN6 is rushing towards planet Earth today, February 4, 2023. Is this asteroid going to come too close to Earth for comfort? Asteroid 2023 BN6n's closest approach to Earth will be 770000 kilometers, according to NASA's JPL. This is extremely close. The 100-foot, airplane sized asteroid is moving at a great speed of 27072 kilometer per hour (7.52km/sec). However, the most important aspect to know is that this asteroid is not posing any kind of threat or danger for our planet and will simply fly past it although at a distance deemed too close for comfort.

    Other than asteroid BN6, asteroid 2023 BZ7 of 68 foot will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 4650000. The 68 foot asteroid is travelling at a speed of 33552 kilometer per hour. Apart from these two, the other asteroids nearing the planet are 2020 OO1, 2023 BO7, and 2023 BC4.

    It can be known that the majority of near-Earth objects have orbits that don't bring them very close to Earth, and therefore, pose no risk of impact, but a small fraction of them – called potentially hazardous asteroids – require more attention. These objects are defined as asteroids that are more than about 460 feet (140 meters) in size with orbits that bring them as close as within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit.

    04 Feb, 11:25 IST
