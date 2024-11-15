Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Most common passwords in the world: Beware if you are using any of these

Most common passwords in the world: Beware if you are using any of these

123456—it's the most common (and most vulnerable) password out there. Avoid it and several other listed by NordPass here.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 15 2024, 14:26 IST
Most common passwords in the world: Beware if you are using any of these
Avoid having simple passwords as they can jeopardize your life. (Pixabay)

Most people recognise the importance of keeping passwords private. However, we often opt for passwords that are too simple—easy to guess and vulnerable to hackers. The consequences of this are well known. Choosing a strong, hard-to-guess password is a habit everyone should cultivate, especially now that our digital lives are becoming more complex. Unfortunately, many still fall into the bad habit of choosing easily guessable passwords. Now to remind netizens to choose a strong password, NordPass has once again released a list of the 200 most common passwords found across the internet for 2024. 

Also Read: iPhone users get new powerful Google AI app—Check key features

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Here Are The Most Commonly Used Passwords:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. 12345678
  4. Password
  5. Qwerty123
  6. Qwerty1
  7. 111111
  8. 12345
  9. Secret
  10. 123123

Also Read: The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release date confirmed- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

NordPass also compiled a list of the most popular corporate passwords—those commonly used in workplace settings. The results highlight that poor password habits are part and parcel in professional zones as well.

Worst Corporate Passwords

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. 12345678
  4. secret
  5. password
  6. qwerty123
  7. qwerty1
  8. 111111
  9. 123123
  10. 1234567890

It's alarming that NordPass has published this list six times, with "123456" appearing as the most popular password five times.

Also Read: Stop promoting work-life balance; Work 14 hours daily from Mon to Sat, says Narayana Murthy again

Personal and Corporate Passwords: Similarities

Interestingly, the top 10 most common passwords in both personal and corporate lists are nearly identical. This suggests that many people use the same weak passwords for both personal and professional accounts, leaving them vulnerable across the board.

Despite repeated warnings, there has been little improvement in people's password habits over the years. If you lead a digital life, it's crucial to use strong passwords to protect your data—and more importantly, your privacy. Data is one of the most valuable commodities online, and if it's compromised, it can lead to significant personal and financial loss.

Tips for Stronger Passwords 

Use Passkeys: Passkeys are becoming increasingly popular, and many services (like Google) support them. Passkeys use your biometric data to sign you in, eliminating the need to remember or store passwords. The passkey is securely stored and only accessible by you.

Choose Strong Passwords: If you can't think of a strong password on your own, use a service like Apple's password manager or Google's password manager to generate a secure one. As a rule of thumb, your password should be around 20 characters, including uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid using easily guessable information like birthdays or names.

Change Your Passwords Regularly: Passwords can be exposed during data breaches, so it's important to change them regularly. Avoid reusing old passwords, and make sure your new password is strong and unique.

Use a Password Manager: Consider using a password manager like NordPass to securely store and manage your passwords. If you don't want to pay for one, you can use free options like Apple Passwords app or Google's password managers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 14:26 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event
Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle
GTA 6

GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers
Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets