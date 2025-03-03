Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Mozilla revises Firefox terms again after backlash over data ownership and privacy concerns

Mozilla revises Firefox terms again after backlash over data ownership and privacy concerns

Mozilla revises Firefox terms of service after backlash, clarifying data ownership and privacy policies in response to user concerns about data handling and licensing language.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 15:54 IST
Mozilla has updated Firefox’s “Terms of Use” again after backlash over unclear data licensing language and privacy. (Unsplash)

Mozilla has updated its Firefox Terms of Use for the second time in a week after receiving backlash over language that seemed to grant the company rights to all user data. Earlier this week, Mozilla introduced changes to the browser's Terms of Use, Privacy Notice, and FAQ. The company quickly faced criticism, prompting a clarification that it does not claim ownership of user data.

Mozilla's Clarification on Data Ownership

The initial update included a clause stating that users granted Mozilla a nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to process and use content uploaded through Firefox. The language led to confusion, with some believing Mozilla claimed ownership of their data. Mozilla removed these terms, clarifying that the company does not own user content.

Also read: Anora OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Oscar-winning film online in India

Ajit Varma, Mozilla's Vice President of Firefox Product, explained in an update that the original intent was to clarify how Firefox operates, but the language inadvertently caused concern. In response, Mozilla revised the Terms of Use, explicitly stating, "this does not give Mozilla any ownership" of data provided by users.

Also read: iOS 19: Release date, compatible devices, new AI features, and more expected at WWDC 2025

Changes in Privacy Commitment

Mozilla also modified its FAQ to reflect changes in its privacy stance. Previously, the Firefox FAQ stated that the browser is “the only major browser backed by a not-for-profit that doesn't sell your personal data to advertisers.” It now only mentions that Firefox “helps you protect your personal information.” This shift indicates that Mozilla no longer commits to refraining from selling user data to advertisers.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI upgrades, Android 16, Wear OS, XR innovations and more to watch for

The FAQ response to whether Firefox is free was also updated. It no longer states, "we don't sell your personal data." Instead, it says, "you don't pay anything to use it." Varma explained that this revision stems from varying definitions of "sell" in different legal contexts and emphasised that Mozilla does not sell or buy personal data in the typical sense.

The company's latest adjustments aim to address user concerns, ensuring clarity around how Firefox handles personal data while maintaining the browser's non-profit-backed status.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 15:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets