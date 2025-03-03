Mozilla revises Firefox terms again after backlash over data ownership and privacy concerns

Mozilla has updated its Firefox Terms of Use for the second time in a week after receiving backlash over language that seemed to grant the company rights to all user data. Earlier this week, Mozilla introduced changes to the browser's Terms of Use, Privacy Notice, and FAQ. The company quickly faced criticism, prompting a clarification that it does not claim ownership of user data.

Mozilla's Clarification on Data Ownership

The initial update included a clause stating that users granted Mozilla a nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to process and use content uploaded through Firefox. The language led to confusion, with some believing Mozilla claimed ownership of their data. Mozilla removed these terms, clarifying that the company does not own user content.

Ajit Varma, Mozilla's Vice President of Firefox Product, explained in an update that the original intent was to clarify how Firefox operates, but the language inadvertently caused concern. In response, Mozilla revised the Terms of Use, explicitly stating, "this does not give Mozilla any ownership" of data provided by users.

Changes in Privacy Commitment

Mozilla also modified its FAQ to reflect changes in its privacy stance. Previously, the Firefox FAQ stated that the browser is “the only major browser backed by a not-for-profit that doesn't sell your personal data to advertisers.” It now only mentions that Firefox “helps you protect your personal information.” This shift indicates that Mozilla no longer commits to refraining from selling user data to advertisers.

The FAQ response to whether Firefox is free was also updated. It no longer states, "we don't sell your personal data." Instead, it says, "you don't pay anything to use it." Varma explained that this revision stems from varying definitions of "sell" in different legal contexts and emphasised that Mozilla does not sell or buy personal data in the typical sense.

The company's latest adjustments aim to address user concerns, ensuring clarity around how Firefox handles personal data while maintaining the browser's non-profit-backed status.